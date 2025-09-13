  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Triple H
  • 3 Reasons fans are upset with WWE WrestleMania 43 going to Saudi Arabia

3 Reasons fans are upset with WWE WrestleMania 43 going to Saudi Arabia

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 13, 2025 09:39 GMT
Triple H announced WrestleMania 43 will take place at Saudi Arabia! (Credits: WWE YouTube Channel)
Triple H announced WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia! (Image credit: WWE's YouTube Channel)

WWE recently announced massive news ahead of Friday Night SmackDown, revealing that in 2027, the Stamford-based promotion will host the first international WrestleMania 43 outside the U.S. in Saudi Arabia.

Ad

World Wrestling Entertainment held a press conference with CCO, Triple H, Saudi Arabia's Turki Al-Sheikh, and other top superstars to announce the grand news. However, the announcement has now been receiving backlash from fans.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In this listicle, let's examine the reasons fans are upset with WWE WrestleMania 43 going to Saudi Arabia.

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

#3. Europe was the first runner

WWE's fan base in Europe has grown significantly over the past few years, and multiple premium live events have been held in the country.

The Stamford-based promotion has received a huge response from fans, creating some of the biggest crowd moments, and the UK was one of the front-runners to host the first WrestleMania outside the U.S.

Ad

However, Saudi Arabia replacing European fans may have rubbed the fans the wrong way and led to the backlash.

#2. American WWE fans might feel robbed

World Wrestling Entertainment has been hosting WrestleManias for over four decades, which is widely considered the Super Bowl of professional wrestling.

In 2027, the Stamford-based promotion will create history by hosting the first-ever Showcase of Immortals outside North America. Moreover, for the first time, U.S. fans will have to watch WrestleMania in a different time zone, which could be another reason behind fans being upset.

Ad

Also, New Orleans was robbed. Initially, next year’s Mania was scheduled in New Orleans. Later plans changed, and the company reannounced The Showcase of the Immortals for Las Vegas. New Orleans fans had expectations that The Show of Shows would return to their home state in 2027, but with the Saudi announcement, they might feel robbed.

#1. Rumor of the card being filled with WWE legends

A report emerged about WrestleMania 43 stating that Saudi Arabia plans to feature multiple legends from their homeland at The Showcase of the Immortals in 2027.

Ad

Legends like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and more are being pitched. Saudi authorities like to take a nostalgic trip, which has also been reflected in the shows hosted there in the past, with legends heavily featured.

Therefore, it could be another reason why fans on social media are flipping on the announcement, as many feel the young full-timer star should get the spots on grand stages rather than bringing part-time legends.

That said, the entire listicle above is based on speculation and analysis; it will be interesting to see how Triple H-led creative crafts WrestleMania 43, given it's the first international Mania.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications