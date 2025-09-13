3 Reasons fans are upset with WWE WrestleMania 43 going to Saudi Arabia

WWE recently announced massive news ahead of Friday Night SmackDown, revealing that in 2027, the Stamford-based promotion will host the first international WrestleMania 43 outside the U.S. in Saudi Arabia.World Wrestling Entertainment held a press conference with CCO, Triple H, Saudi Arabia's Turki Al-Sheikh, and other top superstars to announce the grand news. However, the announcement has now been receiving backlash from fans.In this listicle, let's examine the reasons fans are upset with WWE WrestleMania 43 going to Saudi Arabia.#3. Europe was the first runnerWWE's fan base in Europe has grown significantly over the past few years, and multiple premium live events have been held in the country.The Stamford-based promotion has received a huge response from fans, creating some of the biggest crowd moments, and the UK was one of the front-runners to host the first WrestleMania outside the U.S.However, Saudi Arabia replacing European fans may have rubbed the fans the wrong way and led to the backlash.#2. American WWE fans might feel robbedWorld Wrestling Entertainment has been hosting WrestleManias for over four decades, which is widely considered the Super Bowl of professional wrestling.In 2027, the Stamford-based promotion will create history by hosting the first-ever Showcase of Immortals outside North America. Moreover, for the first time, U.S. fans will have to watch WrestleMania in a different time zone, which could be another reason behind fans being upset. Also, New Orleans was robbed. Initially, next year’s Mania was scheduled in New Orleans. Later plans changed, and the company reannounced The Showcase of the Immortals for Las Vegas. New Orleans fans had expectations that The Show of Shows would return to their home state in 2027, but with the Saudi announcement, they might feel robbed.#1. Rumor of the card being filled with WWE legendsA report emerged about WrestleMania 43 stating that Saudi Arabia plans to feature multiple legends from their homeland at The Showcase of the Immortals in 2027.Legends like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and more are being pitched. Saudi authorities like to take a nostalgic trip, which has also been reflected in the shows hosted there in the past, with legends heavily featured.Therefore, it could be another reason why fans on social media are flipping on the announcement, as many feel the young full-timer star should get the spots on grand stages rather than bringing part-time legends.That said, the entire listicle above is based on speculation and analysis; it will be interesting to see how Triple H-led creative crafts WrestleMania 43, given it's the first international Mania.