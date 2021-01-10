3 Reasons why Finn Balor should bring back the Demon King in NXT and 2 reasons why he should not

During his first run in NXT and portions of his main-roster career, the Demon King was a big part of Finn Balor's presentation. He brought it out to close out a feud or to help sell a huge match. He was supposed to use it against Bray Wyatt a few years ago, but an illness prevented that from happening.

When the new incarnation of Wyatt, The Fiend, confronted Finn Balor, it was thought that it would lead to a showdown between The Fiend and the Demon King. Instead, Balor was attacked by Wyatt and eventually moved back to NXT.

Once Finn Balor returned home to NXT, it seemed like perhaps the Demon King might appear anew. Instead, the first-ever Universal Champion has adopted a much more serious gimmick during his second stint in NXT.

However, the question still remains whether or not Finn Balor should utilize one of the biggest parts of his WWE character. Should he leave it in the past and continue to forge his new identity in NXT and WWE? Or should he dip back into the well at some point during this NXT run? Here are three reasons why Finn Balor should resurrect the Demon King and two reasons why he should not.

#3 Reason why Finn Balor should bring back Demon King gimmick in NXT - It would add something different to NXT

Could we see this version of Balor again in NXT?

Up until the recent Xia Li/Boa storyline and the arrival of Karrion Kross, there really haven't been many supernatural or "out there" things in NXT. The last example that may come to mind is Sanity, but even that was almost three years ago.

There's something strange going on as Li and Boa both underwent training and rebirth under a mysterious new master. That new master made their presence felt at New Year's Evil. Karrion Kross and Scarlett preach "doomsday" and that the "end is near" but that's more about the end of everyone's cheery days in NXT.

The Demon King was always used as a last resort for Finn Balor but he was always the good guy in the feud whenever he brought it out. While it simply consisted of Balor wearing face and body paint, it usually meant that the Demon King was certainly going over.

With those other two gimmicks running at the same time in NXT, the Demon King wouldn't seem out of place. It allows some great creativity for the performers involved. If he does bring it back in NXT, he could even tweak it or completely change it to suit his new persona. It's a money-maker and a ratings grabber, so it would make sense to bring it back.