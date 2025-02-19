3 reasons why Finn Balor MUST leave The Judgment Day following WWE RAW

The Judgment Day was meant to have a big night on WWE RAW last night. Three of the members were in singles competition and each star was confident that they would win their matches and propel their careers forward.

Unfortunately, their good night was quickly ruined. Dominik Mysterio lost to AJ Styles, Raquel Rodriguez was bested by Roxanne Perez, and perhaps most frustratingly of all for the stable, Finn Balor was once again defeated by Seth Rollins.

Balor's loss is especially unfortunate, as he has struggled to maintain a top position in World Wrestling Entertainment. He has had numerous big opportunities and he has challenged for gold on numerous occasions, but it seems like The Prince just can't seem to get the job done. Worse yet, his issues with The Judgment Day keep getting worse.

For the sake of the former Universal Champion's career, it is becoming evident that he must leave The Judgment Day, and soon. The group is doing him no favors. This article will look at several reasons why Finn Balor must leave the wrestling stable as soon as possible, especially following his bad night on RAW this week.

Below are three reasons why Finn Balor MUST leave The Judgment Day following WWE RAW.

#3. There is too much tension within The Judgment Day and something has to give soon

The first reason why Finn Balor needs to leave The Judgment Day comes down to the current status of the group. This includes both their position within the company and how the members are getting along.

The Judgment Day consists of five active members from WWE at the moment. This includes Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Carlito, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. JD McDonagh is also part of the stable, but he's out currently due to injury. While the group once had multiple titles, they now have no gold whatsoever.

This has clearly led to increasing animosity within the stable. There is constant infighting. In fact, it seems as if Finn is often the source of much of the bickering. Be it with Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, or even Raquel Rodriguez, he is always sniping away at others.

With the constant tension only seeming to bring everyone down, Finn needs to get out of the group. In the long run, it would likely benefit everyone involved with the WWE stable. At the very least, it'd benefit Balor.

#2. The Prince is best as a babyface in WWE

The Judgment Day was first formed in 2022 when Edge created the WWE faction. He did so as a heel. In the three years since then, the stable has remained a villainous force to be reckoned with, no matter who is involved with the group.

While that's been great, it does clash with Finn Balor's strengths a bit. While The Prince is a solid heel for sure, he's superior in the role of a babyface. Throughout his WWE tenure, the bulk of his best moments have seen him shine as a babyface.

Be it his original run as NXT Champion, winning the Universal Championship, or great moments featuring his alter ego, The Demon, Finn as a babyface character has always been fantastic.

If Finn leaves The Judgment Day, he could potentially return to being a babyface. This would let him play to his strengths while the rest of the stable can do what they do best: remain hated villains.

#1. Finn Balor in The Judgment Day has grown stale

While Edge did help create The Judgment Day in 2022, he was booted out of the group later the same year. The three WWE stars who took care of him were Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor.

Since then, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley have both been kicked out of the WWE stable. In the process, both have become big singles stars. It also helped avoid either one growing stale.

The same can't be said for Finn. While they left, he stayed back. Throughout most of his time in the group, his character and his wrestling hadn't really evolved much either. He has just been the same Balor and it has unfortunately grown quite stale.

Finn Balor is too talented to fall into the trap of becoming dull. Some would say Drew McIntyre was once in a similar spot and he has since gone on to have a career resurgence. Finn leaving Judgment Day could lead to something similar.

