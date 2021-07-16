3 reasons Goldberg should challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship and 2 he should not

Drew McIntyre took down Goldberg at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 sending the veteran on hiatus. The former Universal Champion has since teased a dream match against Roman Reigns, but it looks like the WWE creative team has other plans for him.

A recent report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select suggests that WWE plans to bring back Bill Goldberg for a match against Bobby Lashley. The match could end up taking place at SummerSlam.

Goldberg has a contract for two matches per year, and this could end up being his second match for 2021. Even though the conditions of the contract suggest that Lashley will win the contest as Goldberg will fulfill his quota of matches, plans can always change.

WWE is looking to bring back some big names to hype up the return of fans to the arenas, and Goldberg is one name who can certainly pull the crowd. He is someone who can have a good short rivalry with Lashley and keep him busy for some time.

Keeping that in mind, take a look at the 3 reasons why Goldberg should return to face the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, and two reasons why he should not.

#5 Should happen - A big name like Goldberg can help WWE RAW pull in more viewers

WWE will be welcoming fans back to the arena after a long time this week. In fact, this will be the first time that a crowd will fill the arena after almost a year and a half.

To make things special, WWE will be looking to bring back some big names to build more excitement. WWE NXT saw the return of Samoa Joe, and he seems to have been thrown into a rivalry with Karrion Kross to make things more exciting on the brand.

Meanwhile, WWE SmackDown has brought back Edge to revive his storyline with Roman Reigns. Reports suggest that John Cena will also be returning and getting into a rivalry with Reigns for the Universal Championship heading into SummerSlam.

Similarly, WWE RAW will also need a few top superstars to return to make things grander. Becky Lynch is on the brink of returning to the ring, but she could end up on SmackDown instead of RAW.

Therefore, Goldberg’s return could help RAW build a massive storyline heading into SummerSlam. Fans have been waiting for Brock Lesnar to return to challenge Bobby Lashley to a match. But if Lesnar does not return before SummerSlam, then Goldberg could take his spot and challenge The All Mighty for the WWE Championship.

Goldberg still has a huge following, and his return will certainly excite a large portion of the WWE Universe. Lashley and Goldberg have very similar moves, and a rivalry between the two could help build a top storyline on RAW.

