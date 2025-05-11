3 Reasons why Goldberg didn’t show up at WWE Backlash despite rumors

Heading into WWE Backlash, speculation ran wild that Hall of Famer Goldberg would return to confront Gunther. The two had a tense confrontation at Bad Blood 2024. Since The Ring General was scheduled to face Pat McAfee in St. Louis, fans expected The Icon to show up during or after the match.

Gunther ultimately picked up a clean victory over McAfee, and the legendary powerhouse was nowhere to be seen. This left many wondering if the company had quietly changed the creative direction or if the plans were always different.

Goldberg has already confirmed that 2025 would mark his retirement year. However, the company's storytelling has seemingly taken a different path, leaving fans confused over The Icon’s absence at Backlash. Let’s check out three reasons why Goldberg didn’t appear at the premium live event.

#3. WWE has someone else in mind for Goldberg’s retirement match

While the face-off at Bad Blood hinted at a showdown between Goldberg and Gunther, WWE may have different plans. Big names like Bron Breakker and Jacob Fatu might also be considered to face The Icon in his last match.

Bron Breakker has had his share of ups and downs on RAW. However, teaming up with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman has earned him a top spot on the roster. Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu has been getting attention worldwide with his improved character work, and going up against a legend could help him become a top star.

The company may see more long-term value in booking Goldberg’s farewell bout against a young star. While a showdown with The Ring General would be a hard-hitting spectacle, WWE might look to preserve Gunther’s momentum for another championship push.

#2. Goldberg might return on RAW this week

WWE is known for changing its creative plans at the last minute, and Backlash could be another instance of the same. With Gunther defeating McAfee clean, it is clear that The Ring General will move on to a new feud.

Goldberg could very well show up on RAW this week to confront The Ring General face-to-face. A return on the red brand would allow Triple H to build the program on a weekly basis heading into the summer. It would also put the spotlight on Goldberg, whose comeback could have been overshadowed by a packed premium live event card.

If the company has planned a battle between Goldberg and Gunther, RAW would be the right stage to begin the build.

#1. WWE might wait to get closer to SummerSlam

SummerSlam is one of WWE’s biggest shows of the year, and a retirement match for a WWE Hall of Famer like Goldberg fits the magnitude of the event. If the plan is still Goldberg vs. Gunther, WWE may be choosing to wait until the build to Money in the Bank 2025 to bring The Icon back.

This would allow the company to create a more compelling story heading into SummerSlam, where the company could use the hype surrounding the retirement match to the fullest. Rushing the legend’s return might hurt his final run.

Bringing out the Hall of Famer ahead of SummerSlam would make more sense. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for both stars.

