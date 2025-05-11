3 Reasons why Jacob Fatu retained his WWE United States Title at Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 featured a chaotic match finish as The Enforcer of The Bloodline, Jacob Fatu, retained the United States Championship. Just when it seemed like LA Knight might reclaim the gold, Solo Sikoa shocked everyone by walking out with none other than Jeff Cobb.

Cobb's WWE debut had been rumored for weeks, and his appearance came with quite an impact. Fatu looked visibly confused as Sikoa and Cobb approached the ring, as he seemingly hadn't expected any interference.

Cobb assisted Fatu in a shocking twist that left Knight laid out. The Samoan Werewolf capitalized on the distraction to secure the win and walk out as champion. Many expected Sikoa to betray Fatu, given their recent tension, but WWE pulled the opposite move by adding another layer to the ever-expanding Bloodline saga.

This unexpected outcome wasn't random; it was calculated, strategic, and full of potential for what’s coming next. Here are a few potential reasons behind Fatu’s big win at Backlash.

#3. To bring a new story to the Bloodline Saga

There have been clear signs of tension between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa over the past few weeks. Their alliance has been a central point of The Bloodline’s recent story, and Fatu leapfrogging his former Tribal Chief has been the major reason for the heat between them. Millions worldwide believed Sikoa would finally pull the trigger and cost Fatu the gold at Backlash. Instead, WWE flipped the script and featured Solo walking out with Jeff Cobb, who made his much-anticipated WWE debut and helped Fatu retain.

Fatu’s expression of genuine confusion as Cobb and Sikoa stood ringside added depth to the story, teasing a rift or a future betrayal. WWE may be setting up a feud within The Bloodline, and Cobb's arrival adds fresh opportunities for the company. By saving Fatu instead of sabotaging him, Sikoa opened the door to a deeper and darker story that could end up making headlines in the next few weeks.

#2. Jacob Fatu has been at the top of the roster lately

Since his debut in the company, Jacob Fatu has risen to the top very fast. The Man who decimated LA Knight at WrestleMania to win the United States Title has been booked like a top-tier talent, and his performance at Backlash only solidified that spot.

Fans have embraced his dominant aura over the past few weeks, and WWE seems fully committed to his momentum. Backlash wasn’t just about retaining gold; it was about dominance, which Fatu proved right from the get-go.

Losing so early in his reign would’ve cooled the momentum, and WWE made sure that didn’t happen. With strong crowd reactions and undeniable in-ring dominance, Fatu feels like one of the biggest names in the industry moving forward. This might have been the reason the star was seen retaining his title at the premium live event.

#1. Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu for the WWE United States Championship is the plan

While Fatu walked out as champion at WrestleMania 41, all eyes are on Solo Sikoa’s next move. WWE may have just laid the groundwork for a blockbuster match at SummerSlam featuring Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu for the United States Title, a match that has been awaited for weeks. Their relationship has been tense for weeks, and their issues may have intensified with Sikoa’s sudden appearance at Backlash.

By bringing out Jeff Cobb to seemingly assist Fatu, Sikoa may have pulled another massive move, but the confusion on Fatu’s face told the story. That hesitation could evolve into mistrust over the next few weeks, following which the company could eventually feature Sikoa and Cobb turning on Fatu in a brutal fashion.

This could be the foundation for a future rivalry between the two Bloodline members, to give fans what they have been waiting for. Time will tell what the company has in store for the stars next.

