3 Reasons why the Hardy Boyz are coming back to WWE

Just a few minutes ago, the WWE Universe was shaken as The Hardy Boyz announced their return to the Stamford-based promotion. The legendary tag team confirmed that they are making their comeback to WWE NXT following a reference to them on tonight's edition of the black and silver brand. Next week, they will clash against No Quarter Catch Crew in Cincinnati.

The return of The Hardy Boyz is a major surprise for many fans. Even Triple H took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to praise the legacy of Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy while hyping their WWE return.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why The Hardy Boyz are returning to World Wrestling Entertainment.

#3. Due to the TNA and WWE partnership

WWE and TNA are currently in a working partnership, allowing stars to switch promotions and make appearances in other companies. Jeff and Matt Hardy are the current TNA World Tag Team Champions and are signed to TNA.

This partnership between WWE and TNA could be one of the biggest reasons behind The Hardy Boyz’s return to the Stamford-based promotion. Triple H, with his creative direction, could utilize this collaboration in the best way possible, as The Hardy Boyz’s comeback announcement has already generated major hype among fans.

#2. To put over NXT talents and raise their status

Another reason behind The Hardy Boyz’s return to NXT could be to help elevate the talent of the developmental brand and put them in the spotlight. With the veteran tag team set to return next week and clash with No Quarter Catch Crew, this puts a major focus on the faction. Many fans who may not watch follow will indeed tune in to watch The Hardy Boyz in action.

Furthermore, even if NQCC suffers a loss in this tag team match, it wouldn’t be a setback for them, as simply facing The Hardy Boyz is a significant opportunity. Therefore, The Hardy Boyz’s comeback could be a strategic move to push NXT talent and further solidify their presence in the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. One last run of The Hardy Boyz

The Hardy Boyz’s return to World Wrestling Entertainment could be to initiate their one final run under Triple H’s leadership. Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy have given fans countless memorable moments throughout their time in the company. Their arrival in NXT could mark the beginning of the last chapter in their storied careers.

Following this run, they might announce their retirement from the squared circle or, at the very least, conclude their careers on their terms in WWE.

