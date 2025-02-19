  • home icon
Matt Hardy officially announces blockbuster WWE return of the Hardy Boyz

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Feb 19, 2025 03:22 GMT
Matt Hardy (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Matt Hardy (Image Credits: wwe.com)

The Hardy Boyz are finally returning to WWE after months of speculation and teases. Matt Hardy made the announcement on his social media handle.

During the latest episode of NXT, the No Quarter Catch Crew called out the Hardy Boyz. Tavion Heights and Myles Borne called Matt and Jeff Hardy the 'best tag team in the world' before laying out the challenge for a match next week on NXT in Cincinnati.

Moments later, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to accept the challenge.

"I did not expect to tune into NXT programming tonight and hear our names called out on it, much less challenge to a match. But I gotta tell you, No Quarter Catch Crew. I'm very flattered that you had the Hardys on your mind tonight. Should we accept that challenge, Jeff?"
Jeff agreed that they should accept and show up on NXT while taking a jab at Nathan Frazer and Axiom:

"Of course, we should accept that challenge, Jeff said. We're the TNA World Tag Team Champions, man, and it's 2025. We're still innovating, we're still influencing, we're still inspiring, and we're still modifying the craft of pro wrestling. How's that for an axiom, Fraxiom?"
Matt Hardy also sent a message to Fraxium ahead of their WWE return.

"Fraxium. Why don't you pull up a front-row seat and watch us beat the No Quarter Catch Crew after a plot twist, a Twist of Fate, a Swanton, you'll realize while we are the greatest tag team in all of space and time, the best, the GOATs."
Jeff concluded by saying that maybe the fans would see the "Hardy Party" on NXT next Wednesday.

This will mark the Hardy Boyz's first match in WWE in almost six years. The last time they wrestled together was during the April 9, 2019, edition of WWE SmackDown, where they dethroned the Usos for the tag team championship.

If you carry any quotes from this article, please give an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

Edited by Angana Roy
