Matt Hardy breaks silence after The Hardy Boyz reunite with WWE for the first time in over three years

The Hardy Boyz are hailed as one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of pro wrestling, or WWE, for that matter. Matt Hardy recently broke his silence after he and his brother, Jeff Hardy, reunited with the Stamford-based promotion after 2021.

The Hardy Boyz have continued their legacy since parting ways with the sports entertainment juggernaut. Matt's contract expired in 2020, and Jeff was let go in December 2021. The duo had a brief run with AEW before returning to TNA last year. Matt and Jeff added another accolade to their Hall of Fame-worthy careers as they captured the TNA World Tag Team Championship for the third time.

Several TNA stars have appeared for World Wrestling Entertainment and vice versa as part of a new partnership between the two companies. The Hardy Boyz returned earlier this week when WWE released Retrospective on its YouTube channel, featuring Matt and Jeff Hardy. This marks their first appearance in the sports entertainment juggernaut's capacity in over three years.

Earlier today, Matt Hardy took to his official X/Twitter handle to express his gratitude to WWE on behalf of the Hardy Boyz. He also said they would be open to collaborating again to film more content for digital platforms.

"Thanks for having Jeff & I sit down for some @WWE digital content. We both love how the Hardys #Retrospective piece turned out. Look forward to doing more in the future!" Matt wrote.

Will The Hardy Boyz return to WWE anytime soon?

On the Busted Open podcast, Matt Hardy said he sees The Hardy Boyz returning to their old stomping grounds for one last run before taking their rightful place in the Hall of Fame.

"I would like to do TNA and have a hell of a run there, and then I almost feel like now, just the destiny has revealed itself in many ways; I almost feel Jeff and I end up returning to WWE, do something small, and then go into the Hall of Fame. That’s a best-case scenario," he said.

Interestingly, Jeff Hardy has teased the idea of renewing his infamous rivalry with CM Punk and potentially retiring the Second City Saint.

Matt and Jeff Hardy recently re-signed with TNA Wrestling for another year, which will keep them with the promotion until November 2025. Will the duo return to the Stamford-based promotion next year? Only time will tell.

