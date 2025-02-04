WWE and The Hardy Boyz reunite after five years

Matt and Jeff Hardy (The Hardy Boyz) are genuine legends in and out of WWE. Their battles, both together and solo, have captivated fans for close to three decades now, and their impact on the business overall can't be overstated.

Since leaving the Stamford-based promotion (Matt in 2020 and Jeff in 2021), the legendary performers have appeared in AEW and TNA Wrestling. The Hardy Boyz even captured the TNA World Tag Team Title for a third time back in October at Bound For Glory.

With the Stamford-based promotion recently entering into a multi-year partnership with TNA Wrestling, it gave WWE the perfect opportunity to bring Team Extreme on its Vault YouTube channel, where Matt and Jeff relived some of their greatest moments in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

The highlights include The Hardy Boyz's epic bouts against The APA, the Dudley Boyz, and an iconic Ladder Match against Edge and Christian from No Mercy 1999 that Matt Hardy claims is their favorite match.

"This is the match that we probably label and list as our favorite match of all matches because this was the match that made us," Matt said. [6:40-6:49]

The Hardy Boyz to appear on WWE TV soon?

Contracted TNA Wrestling stars have been appearing in WWE for several years now. Mickie James and Jordynne Grace both made their respective Royal Rumble debuts while holding the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

In 2024, a handful of TNA and NXT talents showed up on the opposite shows, even challenging for championships. Even TNA World Champion Joe Hendry made his debut appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble this past weekend.

While The Hardy Boyz has yet to show up on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT, we may not have to wait too much longer. The current TNA World Tag Team Champions came face-to-face with NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer in January, possibly setting up a Champions vs. Champions angle in the near future.

Recently, Jeff Hardy revealed that he wants to retire with one last redemption story for himself and Matt, ending with a Hall of Fame induction. Today's video could very well be the beginning of that process.

