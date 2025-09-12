  • home icon
  3 Reasons why it's time for WWE to move on from Cody Rhodes

3 Reasons why it’s time for WWE to move on from Cody Rhodes

By Love Verma
Published Sep 12, 2025 03:40 GMT
Cody Rhodes is currently on hiatus from WWE. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Cody Rhodes is currently on hiatus from WWE. [Image credits: WWE.com]

In the current WWE landscape, Cody Rhodes has become one of the company's biggest stars. Under the Triple H creative regime, The American Nightmare has been booked as the top star and is currently the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Although Rhodes has performed well as the lead star, it is now time for the sports entertainment juggernaut to move on from the 40-year-old star. In this article, we will discuss three reasons for the same.

#3. To bring fresh faces into the main event scene

One of the primary reasons why it's time for WWE to move on from Rhodes is that the company needs to introduce new faces into the main event scene. The American Nightmare is already a well-established star, and his repeated bookings as the top talent might lead to disinterest among the fans.

This is why the company needs to bring fresh faces into the main event scene, and for that, they need to move away from the Undisputed Champion. A move like this will inject a fresh element into the dynamics of WWE.

#2. His storyline already peaked in WWE

When Cody Rhodes made his return to the Stamford-based promotion, he garnered massive attention from fans. After this, he was involved in a Finish the Story narrative, which became one of the biggest moments in recent history.

It concluded when The American Nightmare finally dethroned Roman Reigns as Undisputed WWE Champion and managed to fight against The Rock's authority. This was likely the peak storyline Rhodes could have had in the company, which is another reason why the promotion needs to move on from the star now.

#1. Growing negative reaction from the audience

Despite Cody Rhodes being a babyface star in the company, there were times when he was clearly booed by the live crowd. Even in high-profile matches, the audience decided to give a negative reaction to Rhodes and supported the other star.

This was even evident at SummerSlam 2025 when he faced John Cena in an Undisputed Title rematch and was booed by the live crowd. When Roman Reigns mentioned Rhodes in a promo on Monday Night RAW, everyone was surprised by the fans' negative reaction to his reference.

With all this, it is clear that the promotion needs to shift its dynamics away from The American Nightmare. If this does not happen now, it could negatively impact the champ and the company as well.

