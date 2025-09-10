Did Cody Rhodes Leave WWE? The Truth About His Absence Revealed

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes has not been on WWE TV since the SmackDown episode following SummerSlam. The star challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the premium live event, and managed to pick a clean victory against the Franchise Player to walk off the arena as the new champion.Following SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre unleashed an assault on Cody Rhodes, leaving him laid out, which led to the latter being stretchered out of the arena. This attack was seemingly done to write the star off WWE TV, and fans have been confused over the reason for his absence. Not only that, but some have also speculated that the reason for his absence could be that he had quit the company. However, the American Nightmare has not quit the company. His absence is a well-deserved break for the star from WWE, which also has two major reasons. The biggest reason for his absence over the past few weeks is that he and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, welcomed their second child to the world recently, which marks paternity leave for him.Further, the star has been shooting for a Hollywood movie, The Street Fighter, which is also set to feature Roman Reigns, and fans have been excited to see both stars’ performances. These are the reasons why Cody Rhodes has been absent from TV for the past few weeks.The biggest news making rounds on the internet lately is that Triple H has dropped a spoiler for Rhodes’ return. The Game has revealed that the Undisputed WWE Champion will be back next week at Wrestlepalooza, and fans have taken over the internet since the announcement. Time will now tell what WWE has in store for the star once he returns.WWE veteran addressed Cody Rhodes’ run in AEW recentlyAEW wouldn’t have been where it is now if it weren’t for the American Nightmare. Along with Tony Khan and other EVPs, Cody Rhodes built the entire company and made it a big competition for WWE, but the star didn’t seemingly get enough credit for it.During a chat on The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter addressed the same and stated that the reason why Rhodes switched to WWE was because of the lack of credit he got back in the Tony Khan-led company.&quot;He was one of the people that started that company, and little by little, according to him, he felt like he wasn't being credited with what was going on. I don't think they put him in programmes that he may have wanted to be in. And I think his heart always was to show Vince McMahon when he left, when Cody left, that I can be better than what you're doing with me.&quot; Apter said.While Rhodes’ run with AEW has ended, fans will have to wait and see if he addresses his past again in the future.