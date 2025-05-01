3 Reasons Jacob Fatu is in danger from his best friend

Jacob Fatu made headlines when he picked up a victory against LA Knight at WrestleMania 41 to become the new United States Champion. The Samoan star has been on a roll for the past few months and is considered to be one of the most dominant forces on the blue brand.

Fatu had a few collisions with Braun Strowman on the Road to WrestleMania, and every single match between them left the world in awe. While The Bloodline's saga, which once dominated WWE, is no longer the company's top storyline, Jacob Fatu has undoubtedly managed to keep it relevant.

During the Road to WrestleMania, WWE teased massive tensions between Fatu and the former leader of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, after the latter lost his Ula Fala to Roman Reigns during WWE RAW’s debut episode on Netflix.

The tension is still visible between the two, but their intensity has declined a lot over the past few weeks, specifically after WrestleMania. However, it still cannot be ruled out that Solo Sikoa is a major threat to Jacob Fatu and his United States Championship reign. Let’s check out a few reasons why.

#3. Solo Sikoa is envious of Jacob Fatu taking his spot

Since Sikoa’s loss to Roman Reigns back in January, the star has been losing his position as one of the top names on the blue brand. Jacob Fatu has taken up his position and has cemented it with his United States Championship victory.

With Fatu replacing SIkoa as one of the top names on the roster, the latter could be jealous of his former subordinate's success. This could be a big reason why Solo Sikoa could turn on Jacob in the next few weeks, potentially beginning a feud that could intrigue fans.

#2. Jacob Fatu trusts Solo Sikoa once again

While Jacob Fatu has been tasting a lot of success lately, the biggest mistake he has made is forgetting the past. Fatu has forgotten about the tensions and anger he had with the former Tribal Chief of the Bloodline when the latter walked away following his loss on the first episode of RAW of 2025.

Rather than keeping it in mind, Fatu let bygones be bygones and started trusting Sikoa once again, which could end up being a nightmare for him. With Sikoa gaining Fatu’s trust, a massive betrayal might be on the horizon.

#1. Solo Sikoa wanting to take control of The Bloodline once again

The Bloodline story has stalled out after Tama Tonga injured himself and is now out of action for a few months. With just Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa in the picture and tension seemingly growing between them, it is clear that there is no control over the Bloodline story.

Solo Sikoa might want to take the wheel once again and could do anything to bring one of the most dangerous factions in history back to TV. With Fatu being a champion, he might want to be the new leader of the faction with Sikoa beside him. This might be a possible reason why the Enforcer turns his back on the new United States Champion and takes him down to make headlines.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for both stars next.

