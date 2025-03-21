3 Reasons why Jade Cargill lost her WWE in-ring return match on SmackDown

Jade Cargill surprisingly lost her first WWE match after her return from an injury break of nearly three months. The former one-half of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions squared off against Liv Morgan in a one-on-one clash after a verbal spat last week.

However, The Storm succumbed to the numbers game, with Raquel Rodriguez, and her current rival, Naomi, getting involved in her match. If Raquel and Morgan weren't enough, Naomi was the main impact player in costing Jade the match.

With that, we list down three reasons why Jade Cargill lost her first match on her return to the ring on SmackDown tonight.

#1. To set up her WrestleMania 41 feud against Naomi

Jade was probably booked to lose her match against Liv Morgan to set up her WrestleMania 41 clash against Naomi. Even though Jade and Naomi were expected to lock horns at 'Mania, The Glow's outside interference on tonight's show and her later ambushing Jade after the match added more fuel to their potential match at The Show of Shows.

This segment also allowed Naomi to lay her hands on Jade after The Storm thrashed her black and blue at the Elimination Chamber and the following week on SmackDown. It sort of set the two at an even keel against each other and they can have a final bout at WrestleMania 41.

#2. To make Liv Morgan look strong as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

Another reason why Morgan stole the win against Jade was probably because the promotion wouldn't have wanted a reigning champion to lose. Morgan and Raquel only recently won the tag team titles from Bianca and Naomi. It wouldn't look good to have Morgan lose the match with gold wrapped around her waist. It would also reduce the relevance of the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Further, having Jade lose before her big singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All was probably for good for her current storyline with Naomi since it won't telegraph the result in advance. So, with this loss, WWE CCO Triple H probably killed two birds with one stone.

#1. To set up Jade and Bianca's future match with Liv and Raquel

Jade Cargill probably also fell short against Liv Morgan, with an assist from Raquel and Naomi to add Bianca Belair into the storyline after WrestleMania 41. The EST of WWE has her eyes set on the WWE Women's World Championship being held by IYO SKY presently.

However, Bianca is Cargill's friend and sooner or later, she will certainly have her friend's back. Bianca can also step in to help Jade at WrestleMania 41 if The Judgment Day members try to ruin any chances of Jade's win.

It remains to be seen what kind of match Triple H will book between Naomi and Jade. Will it be a normal singles bout or a No Disqualification match.

