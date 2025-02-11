3 Reasons why Jey Uso chose to challenge Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso kicked off this week’s WWE RAW with a massive declaration. The YEET Master has finally confirmed that he will face Gunther at The Showcase of the Immortals, which led to a huge brawl between them. This also means that the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match will challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the OG Bloodline member chose to challenge Gunther instead of Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 41.

#3. Jey Uso wants vengeance against Gunther for previous losses

This won’t be the first time Jey Uso faces Gunther in a title match. During The Ring General's title reign, Jey faced him but failed to dethrone him. Even before this year’s Royal Rumble, Jey and Gunther battled on RAW, but once again, the OG Bloodline member was unable to defeat the Imperium leader.

On last week’s episode of RAW, the World Heavyweight Champion didn’t seem happy with the Samoan Twin choosing him as his WrestleMania opponent, as it didn’t fit him well due to Jey’s previous losses. Given these past defeats, Jey will undoubtedly seek redemption, which seems to be a major reason why he chose Gunther for The Show of Shows.

#2. To set a better match for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

John Cena is one of the most anticipated names to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match and secure a World Title shot at WrestleMania 41. Another possible reason Jey chose Gunther for WrestleMania could be linked to Cody Rhodes. It’s possible that the Stamford-based promotion wanted to set up a bigger match for Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This could explain why they had Jey choose Gunther due to their history while leaving Rhodes for a more high-profile opponent. Even if Cena wins the Chamber match, a showdown between Cena and Cody would arguably be a much bigger match than Jey Uso vs. the Undisputed WWE Champion.

#1. To keep Jey Uso on RAW on Netflix

Jey Uso has been a rising star, gaining immense popularity among the WWE Universe. If the YEET Master had chosen Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 41, he would have primarily appeared on the blue brand since the Undisputed Title belongs to the Friday Night Show.

Another possible reason why the OG Bloodline member chose Gunther for WrestleMania 41 could be WWE’s intention to keep him on the red brand. With this decision, Jey will continue being part of the Netflix show, which could benefit the brand, especially given the rising popularity of the Samoan Twin.

