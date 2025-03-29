3 Reasons why Jey Uso isn’t headlining WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstars Jey Uso and Gunther have talked about being the real ‘main event’ wrestlers in their promos for quite some time now. However, this week’s episode of SmackDown confirmed that the Triple Threat match between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns will headline WrestleMania 41. The other main event bout is almost guaranteed to be between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Here are three reasons why the prestigious spot wasn’t given to Mr. Yeet.

#3. The Jey Uso-Gunther feud lacks novelty

Jey Uso and Gunther have faced each other three times in the last 13 months. Each time, The Ring General has been boastful about his achievements and in-ring prowess, while The Yeet Master is shown as a promising underdog. However, the result of all these matches has been the same - Uso’s defeat.

Even this time, WWE hasn’t tried to include any new angles to the feud between the two superstars, except Gunther not accepting Main Event Jey as a credible opponent. The Imperium leader had highlighted that winning against Jey Uso wouldn’t add to his legacy. Similarly, their current storyline isn’t offering anything new to the fans, thus, their feud lacks the stature to be WrestleMania 41’s headliner.

#2. Royal Rumble winners aren’t guaranteed a main event spot at WrestleMania

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s most exciting and highly anticipated premium live events every year. The 30-person contest adds a lot of variables to who the winner would be, and win a guaranteed world championship match at WrestleMania. However, winning the Rumble doesn’t guarantee a main event spot at The Show of Shows.

This list includes the legendary Ric Flair, who won the 1992 Royal Rumble. While he won the world title as the Rumble winner, his WWE Championship match at WrestleMania VIII against Randy Savage didn’t get the main event spot as Hulk Hogan and Sid Justice headlined The Grandest Stage of Them All that year. Similarly, Rey Mysterio's epic Rumble victory from the number two spot didn’t earn him the headline spot at WrestleMania 22.

#1. WWE can’t push Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins down the card

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins have been among the company's biggest stars for several years. The Second City Saint’s popularity never dipped despite an absence that lasted almost a decade between January 2014 and September 2023. During this time, Reigns and Rollins established themselves as the absolute pillars of the Stamford-based promotion.

Moreover, the feud between these three superstars spans several years and has a very rich history. The fans are invested in their match despite no WWE titles or any other prize being on the line, and they wish to see who emerges as the ultimate winner between the three.

Thus, the trio enjoys immense star power, and the Stamford-based promotion can’t push them down the card, especially when WWE has been building the storyline for this match ever since Punk’s return at the 2023 Survivor Series.

It would be interesting to see what awaits fans at the climax of WrestleMania 41.

