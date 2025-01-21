3 Reasons why Jey Uso shouldn’t become the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Jey Uso seeks the first World Championship of his WWE career when he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. The Yeet Master aims to dethrone The Ring General, and he stood tall in the final face-off with Gunther, who assaulted Jey Uso during their segment.

Even though the former Intercontinental Champion has managed to build momentum, the Ring General remains the favorite to retain his title at Saturday Night's Main Event. In this article, we examine three reasons why Jey Uso shouldn't become the World Heavyweight Champion.

#3. Gunther has done a great job as a heel and World Champion

Since moving to the main roster, The Ring General has done a fantastic job as a heel, losing only a few times. He held the Intercontinental Championship for nearly two years, while he became King of the Ring before claiming the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Gunther has done a great job as a heel, and given his excellent wrestling and mic skills, it doesn't make much sense for WWE Creative to have him drop the title at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Gunther could drop the title later in the year, but this will likely happen at WrestleMania 41 or SummerSlam.

#2. It wouldn't make sense for WWE to make Jey Uso the champion, given his face character

Since leaving The Bloodline over a year ago, Jey Uso had a face turn and has become a megastar on RAW. His great run in singles action saw him become the Intercontinental Champion for the first time in his career.

However, given his face character, WWE Creative will unlikely make Jey Uso a World Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event. The reason is that WWE usually doesn't have two babyfaces or two heels holding the World Titles at the same time.

On RAW, Gunther, who holds the World Heavyweight Championship, is a heel, while Cody Rhodes, the top babyface in WWE, is the Undisputed WWE Champion on SmackDown.

#1. CM Punk or Seth Rollins are expected to dethrone Gunther

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have an ongoing rivalry, which is far from over. The two megastars collided on the RAW premiere on Netflix a couple of weeks ago, with Punk winning.

They have both declared for the Royal Rumble, aiming for a title shot at WrestleMania 41. As their feud will extend through at least Mania, the next time they meet 1-on-1, the World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line.

Thus, it is safe to assume that one of the two will dethrone The Ring General. The question is who will do so and whether it will take place on a RAW episode on Netflix or the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on March 1st. It is also worth saying that Gunther is not expected to work the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, given that he will have a title match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

