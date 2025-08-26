  • home icon
3 Reasons why Jey Uso turned on CM Punk on WWE RAW before Clash in Paris

By Love Verma
Published Aug 26, 2025 01:39 GMT
Jey Uso attacked CM Punk on RAW. [Image credits: WWE on X]
Jey Uso attacked CM Punk on RAW. [Image credits: WWE on X]

Jey Uso finally crashed out on WWE RAW when he attacked CM Punk in the main event. The YEET Master and The Best in the World were close friends on the red brand, but things eventually fell apart. During the main event, chaos erupted between Punk, LA Knight, and Uso, with Punk and Jey initially taking out The Megastar.

However, soon the Samoan star superkicked The Second City Saint and stood tall against Seth Rollins and others ahead of Clash in Paris 2025. Jey's attack on The Voice of the Voiceless comes as a big surprise to everyone, especially given their close bond on the red brand.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Jey Uso turned on CM Punk on WWE RAW before the Clash in Paris PLE.

#3. It's every man for himself

Jey Uso and CM Punk will compete in a Fatal Four-Way for the World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming PLE, which also features LA Knight and Seth Rollins. With such multi-man matches, it's always every man for himself.

Only a temporary alliance during the contest can work, but it ultimately leads to betrayal later on. As we get closer to Clash in Paris, Jey Uso appears to have adopted an every-man-for-himself strategy and is determined to reclaim the World Heavyweight Championship.

#2. Roman Reigns told Jey Uso backstage that he can't trust The Best in the World

In a backstage segment on WWE RAW, Roman Reigns told The YEET Master that the last thing he wants to do is trust CM Punk. This means that The Voice of the Voiceless isn't a trustworthy person, and the effects of Reigns' words were evident in the main event.

So, it's possible that the words of the OTC could be the reason Jey Uso attacked The Best in the World and stood against Punk ahead of Clash in Paris.

#1. Jey Uso could heel turn on WWE RAW

Jey Uso attacking CM Punk could also be a sign of his heel turn on Monday Night RAW. It's been a long time since The YEET Master has been portraying a babyface character in WWE.

So, the crash point of his heroic character might finally be here, and his attack on CM Punk in the main event of the red brand is a sign of his villainous turn. Now, all eyes are on WWE Clash in Paris 2025, and it remains to be seen what will happen when Jey competes in a Fatal Four-Way world title match.

Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

