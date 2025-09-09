  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jimmy Uso
  • 3 Reasons Jimmy Uso can betray Jey Uso immediately after reunion on WWE RAW

3 Reasons Jimmy Uso can betray Jey Uso immediately after reunion on WWE RAW

By Love Verma
Published Sep 09, 2025 01:00 GMT
The Usos reunited on Monday Night RAW. [Image credits: WWE on X]
The Usos reunited on Monday Night RAW. [Image credits: WWE on X]

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Jimmy and Jey Uso officially reunited as the tag team and are set to lock horns against Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed at Wrestlepalooza.

Ad

Fans are already hyped with the reunion of the former WWE Tag Team Champions and can't wait for the upcoming PLE to witness their magic again. Meanwhile, the reunion of the twins has also sparked the possibility of a betrayal in the near future.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Big Jim can betray Jey Uso soon after their reunion on the red brand.

#3. Jimmy Uso could be jealous of Jey Uso's successful singles run

Jimmy Uso previously turned heel on the YEET Master when he was engaged in a feud with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023 in a Tribal Combat match. So, it won't be a surprise if Big Jim again decides to side against his real-life brother, but this time due to jealousy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jimmy failed to end Solo Sikoa's United States Championship reign. However, on the other hand, Jey had a great run as the World Heavyweight Champion. If the Vision members defeated the Usos at Wrestlepalooza, Jimmy might decide to betray the YEET Master and put the frustration on him for the loss.

#2. WWE might want to give Jimmy Uso a major feud

Ad

It's been a long time since Jimmy Uso was only engaged as a side supporting character on SmackDown. He was aiding Solo Sikoa's opponents to deal with the MFT and rarely got a feud of his own.

So, another reason why Jimmy Uso may betray the former World Heavyweight Champion soon after the reunion is that WWE might have an intention to give him a major singles feud after a long time.

Ad

This gives Big Jim another opportunity to shine, especially after his previous match against Jey Uso at WrestleMania, which did not meet fans' expectations.

#1. Paul Heyman might play a crucial role

Ad

Paul Heyman is considered one of the most manipulative personalities in the history of WWE storyline. Currently, The Wiseman is with the Vision, and there are chances that if The Usos and The Oracle come face to face, he may try to manipulate them, too.

In a possible scenario, Heyman might be the reason behind Jimmy betraying Jey Uso following their reunion. After this, the WWE Hall of Famer may recruit Big Jim to The Vision as its newest member, further strengthening Seth Rollins' faction.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications