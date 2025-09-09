3 Reasons Jimmy Uso can betray Jey Uso immediately after reunion on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Jimmy and Jey Uso officially reunited as the tag team and are set to lock horns against Bron Breakker &amp; Bronson Reed at Wrestlepalooza.Fans are already hyped with the reunion of the former WWE Tag Team Champions and can't wait for the upcoming PLE to witness their magic again. Meanwhile, the reunion of the twins has also sparked the possibility of a betrayal in the near future.In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Big Jim can betray Jey Uso soon after their reunion on the red brand.#3. Jimmy Uso could be jealous of Jey Uso's successful singles runJimmy Uso previously turned heel on the YEET Master when he was engaged in a feud with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023 in a Tribal Combat match. So, it won't be a surprise if Big Jim again decides to side against his real-life brother, but this time due to jealousy.Jimmy failed to end Solo Sikoa's United States Championship reign. However, on the other hand, Jey had a great run as the World Heavyweight Champion. If the Vision members defeated the Usos at Wrestlepalooza, Jimmy might decide to betray the YEET Master and put the frustration on him for the loss.#2. WWE might want to give Jimmy Uso a major feudIt's been a long time since Jimmy Uso was only engaged as a side supporting character on SmackDown. He was aiding Solo Sikoa's opponents to deal with the MFT and rarely got a feud of his own.So, another reason why Jimmy Uso may betray the former World Heavyweight Champion soon after the reunion is that WWE might have an intention to give him a major singles feud after a long time.This gives Big Jim another opportunity to shine, especially after his previous match against Jey Uso at WrestleMania, which did not meet fans' expectations.#1. Paul Heyman might play a crucial roleWrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKJimmy Uso said he remembers Seth Rollins’ J&amp;amp;amp;J Security, but Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are more like PBJ&amp;amp;amp;J Security #WWERAWPaul Heyman is considered one of the most manipulative personalities in the history of WWE storyline. Currently, The Wiseman is with the Vision, and there are chances that if The Usos and The Oracle come face to face, he may try to manipulate them, too.In a possible scenario, Heyman might be the reason behind Jimmy betraying Jey Uso following their reunion. After this, the WWE Hall of Famer may recruit Big Jim to The Vision as its newest member, further strengthening Seth Rollins' faction.