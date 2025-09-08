WWE RAW Live Results (September 8, 2025): AJ LEE RETURNS TO RAW! Massive reunion; Top star with expiring contract in action; Important in-ring segment

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE RAW on Netflix. Tonight's show will be a big one, as it will feature the RAW return of AJ Lee. Additionally, AJ Styles, whose contract is reportedly expiring in early 2026, will be in action. Additionally, The Usos will officially reunite following Jimmy saving the day last week. The following has been promoted for tonight's show: - AJ Lee returns to WWE RAW alongside CM Punk. - AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano. - Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez. - The Usos will be in the house. - Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY contract signing. - And more! Be sure to join us beginning at 8 PM EST as we break down all of the action on one of the final episodes of TV ahead of Wrestlepalooza next weekend!
8 PM EST