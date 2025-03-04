3 Reasons why John Cena missed WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber

The RAW episode of WWE after Elimination Chamber did not feature an appearance by John Cena. The Cenation Leader shocked the world by turning heel at the Toronto PLE, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his next move on television.

However, many were disappointed to see him absent from the latest RAW. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the 16-time World Champion missed WWE RAW following Elimination Chamber.

#3. Due to his limited schedule

One of the primary reasons John Cena missed the recent RAW episode is his limited schedule. While the veteran is indeed on his final run in WWE this year, that doesn’t mean he will appear on every single episode of WWE television.

This is why Cena missed RAW after Elimination Chamber, as he wasn’t scheduled to be part of the show during his retirement tour.

#2. To avoid any confrontation with CM Punk

CM Punk voiced his frustration toward John Cena and The Rock during this week’s RAW, even mocking them by calling them bald frauds. This indicates that the Second City Saint wouldn’t hesitate to attack the 16-time World Champion if he appeared on the red brand.

This could be another explanation behind Cena’s absence from RAW after Elimination Chamber, as he may be dodging a brawl with a frustrated CM Punk. Additionally, Triple H might be intentionally keeping them apart until WrestleMania to preserve their feud for later this year.

#1. John Cena is currently in Africa

During the post-show press conference after Elimination Chamber PLE, the Final Boss confirmed John Cena’s status, revealing that he is currently in Africa. The Rock stated that Cena flew there to continue filming his upcoming movie. He also praised Cena’s dedication to his acting career.

This clarifies why Cena was unavailable for this week’s RAW and stayed absent from the show. As of now, the veteran is locked to make his next appearance on the March 17, 2025, episode of RAW. This Netflix show will be publicized live from Brussels, Belgium, meaning fans will have to wait nearly two weeks to see Cena back on television.

However, this time, John Cena will be a villainous star for the first time on television after almost 20+ years. After that, Cena is also set to appear on the March 24 and 31 episodes of Monday Night RAW, which is great news for his fans.

