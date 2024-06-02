3 reasons why John Cena has to return at WWE Clash at The Castle

John Cena is a figure that needs no introduction to fans. As one of pro wrestling's greatest creations and a successful Hollywood superstar, Cena has left an indelible footprint in the entertainment industry.

Owing to a skyrocketing film career with endless commitments, Cena's role in WWE has diminished substantially in recent years. The Leader of the Cenation last made a surprise appearance during the main event of WrestleMania XL: Night Two, where he helped Cody Rhodes finish his story.

The Champ's next appearance remains a mystery, but if he is available, WWE must bring Cena back for the Clash at The Castle: Scotland Premium Live Event.

#3. John Cena would add immense starpower to WWE Clash at The Castle

In the post-WrestleMania XL season, WWE lost a great deal of starpower due to injuries and other reasons. The Rock headed back to Hollywood. Roman Reigns took an indefinite leave of absence.

Rhea Ripley and Seth "Freakin" Rollins also fell with ill-timed injuries. Becky Lynch's contract also recently came up, and The Man is expected to be off television for months. As a result, WWE Clash at The Castle is running low on starpower.

Enter John Cena. One of the most recognizable and revered figures, Cena would move the need at the eleventh hour and raise enormous hype heading into Scotland.

WWE doesn't need to have him compete at the show. A single advertised appearance or a hosting duty, much like the one he did for WWE Payback last year, would be sufficient to draw fans.

#2. The 16-time world champion could reiterate his wishes for WrestleMania in UK

Last year, John Cena made an unannounced welcome appearance in London at Money in The Bank. The Greatest of All Time had an encounter with Grayson Waller that ended in The Arrogant Aussie eating an Attitude Adjustment.

However, the highlight of Cena's promo was him expressing his wish for WrestleMania to head to United Kingdom. The crowd naturally responded with much enthusiasm. If WWE indeed plans on bringing the show to UK, they need to drop more teases before the eventual reveal.

The 16-time world champion could head to Scotland to reiterate his wish. This would fuel speculation of 'Mania finally coming across the pond to Europe, and create a wholesome moment between Cena and the live crowd.

#1. John Cena returns to set up his SummerSlam feud

Clash at The Castle: Scotland happens to fall on the road to SummerSlam. The Scotland PLE will, thus, certainly have major implications for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Cena could also weave his path to SummerSlam in Scotland. The Champ could return to issue an open challenge to any member of the main roster or he could be interrupted by a heel, setting the stage for his next program.

Naturally, Cena's current losing streak would be a focal point of the storyline. Potential directions include a massive dream match with Logan Paul, a grudge rematch with Solo Sikoa, or turning back the clock with Randy Orton in another classic clash.

