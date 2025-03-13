3 Reasons why Karrion Kross hasn’t wrestled a match in WWE this year

WWE has been featuring some of the most engaging and interesting storylines on the Road to WrestleMania, with twists and turns keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Some of the biggest stars in the industry have been featured on TV and are competing in matches regularly this year, including John Cena, who made his presence felt in the Men's Elimination Chamber and Royal Rumble matches.

Ad

However, one surprising name who has not wrestled at all this year is Karrion Kross. The star is being featured on TV regularly, but his last match in the squared circle was back in December 2024 when he, along with The Authors of Pain, handed The Wyatt Sicks their first loss in the company.

Kross has been playing mind games with the likes of Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins backstage and is surely cooking up something big for his in-ring return. However, his absence from the squared circle over the past few months is still a question.

Ad

Trending

Let's check out a few reasons why WWE could have kept him away from the ring.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

#3. WWE wants him to dominate the roster after WrestleMania

Ad

WWE clearly has some big plans for the RAW star, and his backstage work is just a teaser of what might come. Kross is an incredible performer inside the squared circle, and his work backstage recently has been a massive attraction for fans.

While the company is busy shaping up the card for WrestleMania currently, Karrion Kross could end up returning to the ring on RAW after the Grandest Stage Of Them All and turn everything around with his dominance and his mind games.

Ad

#2. WWE is trying to give meaning to his character with his backstage work

Kross' backstage work lately has undoubtedly been incredible. The star has been playing some games with the likes of Sami Zayn and has already attained a rent-free space in the former Intercontinental Champion's head.

The WWE Universe has clearly been loving the way Kross has been manipulating the stars on the roster, which has enhanced his character to a whole new level. The Stamford-based company might not have featured Kross in the squared circle to give a meaning to his character with his work backstage first.

Ad

#1. WWE doesn't have a proper storyline for him following AOP's release

Ad

Triple H released Akam, Rezar, and Hall of Famer Paul Ellering in February, which has left Kross and his wife Scarlett alone with the faction disbanded. Since then, Karrion Kross has been trying to inject himself into the singles division, working on storylines with multiple stars backstage.

The Stamford-based company might not have a proper storyline ready for him yet, which could be why he hasn't wrestled in a while. This could be the biggest reason Kross has been backstage, building stories for the future and enhancing his character to make his in-ring return memorable.

Time will now tell what Triple H has in store for the star next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback