3 Reasons why Kevin Owens beat Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn in their Unsanctioned Match at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. While Zayn was fighting with a bad neck, he managed to do a lot of damage to The Prizefighter. Here are three reasons why KO won the match despite the grueling efforts of the OG Bloodline member.

Ad

#3. The continuation of KO’s storyline with Randy Orton

Kevin Owens was seen demolishing Sami Zayn even after their match was over. The Prizefighter had already done a lot of damage to the former El Generico’s neck via multiple power bombs on the apron.

However, KO exposed the ringside floor and was about to hit Zayn with another devastating move like a Powerbomb or even a Package Piledriver on the concrete. However, he stopped when Randy Orton entered the Rogers Center arena.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This forced the former Universal Champion to stop attacking Zayn and he rolled into the ring to face The Viper, only to eat an RKO. Notably, Owens solidified his heel turn by injuring The Apex Predator with a Piledriver previously, and now Orton is seemingly back to collect.

Thus, the company’s decision to give KO the win sits in line with maintaining his momentum for his feud with the 14-time WWE world champion.

Ad

#2. Sami Zayn is currently being targeted by Karrion Kross

While Sami Zayn was involved in a physical battle against Kevin Owens, he is also engaged in a mental battle against Karrion Kross. The former Final Testament Leader has been trying to get inside his head for several weeks. He even asked him how long he would play cheerleader even as his friends lived his dreams.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

So far, The Herald of Doomsday has turned The Miz and Xavier Woods into heels. Additionally, the effect on Woods possibly rubbed off on Kofi Kingston and he is also a heel right now. However, these three wrestlers only gave in to Kross’ words when they were at their lowest.

Thus, WWE’s move to give Zayn a loss gives Kross an opportunity to finish what he started.

#1. Kevin Owens could join hands with The Rock

Fans are still in shock over John Cena turning heel at the Elimination Chamber PLE. The 16-time WWE world champion sided with The Rock and attacked Cody Rhodes when he refused to be The Final Boss’ Champ. Cena then teamed up with The High Chief and rapper Travis Scott to punish The American Nightmare as they left him bloodied and alone in the ring.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is clear now that The Rock wants to take control over WWE and would need strong wrestlers who would be desperate enough to join him. Kevin Owens could be one such wrestler who wants the championship glory and feels like he has been wronged by everyone.

A victory at the Elimination Chamber PLE would be proof to The Final Boss that he can be a strong ally to The People’s Champion. Additionally, his enmity with Rhodes and his ally, Randy Orton, would help The Rock place more trust in him.

It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.