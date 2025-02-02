3 Reasons why Kevin Owens failed to win Undisputed WWE Title at Royal Rumble

At WWE Royal Rumble 2025, Kevin Owens fell short in his efforts to conquer Cody Rhodes in a solid Ladders Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The bout was a showcase of high-intensity ruthlessness, with both superstars pushing each other to their absolute limits.

However, The American Nightmare eventually overpowered Owens, scaling the ladder to retain his title. The match also left the former Universal Champion bloodied and beaten.

In this article, we will explore three key rationales for why Kevin Owens failed to seize the Undisputed WWE Title at Royal Rumble 2025.

#3. To plant seeds for Sami Zayn vs. Cody Rhodes' upcoming feud

One of the pivotal explanations behind Kevin Owens’ loss at Royal Rumble 2025 could be WWE’s plan to set up a possible feud between Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn. Shortly after the match ended, a significant moment foreshadowing the potential feud occurred.

The OG Bloodline member was seen watching Rhodes celebrate atop the announcer’s table in a seemingly heelish manner, almost mocking Owens. Many believe this moment was a subtle tease for a future showdown between Rhodes and Zayn.

Now, Sami could seek revenge for his real-life friend’s brutal fate at the premium live event. Had Owens emerged victorious, WWE wouldn't have been able to plant the seeds for this highly anticipated rivalry between Zayn and Rhodes.

#2. WWE never had plans to make him the Undisputed WWE Champion

The primary reason behind Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes’ match at Royal Rumble 2025 was probably to add star power to the event than to crown Owens as the new champion. This suggests that WWE never intended for KO to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, making his loss in the Ladder Match inevitable.

Additionally, another possible purpose of the match could have been to bring an end to their rivalry, especially since WWE has already hinted at a potential feud between Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes.

Given that there were seemingly no plans from the start to make Owens the champion, this further explains why he suffered a loss at the PLE.

#1. Triple H may have other plans for Kevin Owens on The Road to WrestleMania

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 officially kicks off The Road to WrestleMania 41. With Kevin Owens suffering a loss at the event, it appears likely that Triple H has other plans for him.

This could be another key reason behind The Prizefighter’s defeat in the Ladder Match rather than becoming the new champion. A new storyline for the former Universal Champion may begin soon, setting up his path for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

