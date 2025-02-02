WWE star to turn heel after 2 years; exact revenge on Cody Rhodes on Kevin Owens’ behalf? Possibility explored

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is in the books. The card featured multiple enormous bouts, one of which was the high-stake Ladder Match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. The former friends have been feuding since 2024.

The heated rivalry between The American Nightmare and The Prizefighter appears to have reached its conclusion, with Cody Rhodes retaining his title. The arch-rivals began strong, and most of the bout was a fast-paced back-and-forth affair.

The bout ended in a chaotic scenario when Rhodes reversed KO’s attempted Package Piledriver of Rhodes on the announcers' table and turned it into Alabama Slam from the announcer's desk on a bridged ladder. KO got his neck caught between the rungs, creating a scary ending. Sami Zayn was ringside as he was concerned about his friends risking their well-being to win the title.

Trending

Towards the end, when was Owens awkwardly slammed on the ladder, Zayn was visibly concerned and was trying to help his boyhood friend. However, after retaining his title, Rhodes stood and celebrated on the announce table right above grounded The Prizefighter. Following Cody’s disrespect, Sami could finally turn heel after two years, launching an attack on The American Nightmare on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

WWE has been planting the seeds of a potential Sami Zayn heel turn for weeks, as he struck two babyfaces in a row with a helluva kick, seemingly mistakenly. The former IC Champion could then challenge Cody Rhodes to a match at Elimination Chamber 2025, as the PLE is in Sami’s home country this year.

That said, the proposed angle is speculative at this moment.

WWE Superstar to end his friendship with a long-time friend after Royal Rumble 2025

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso have shared a long-standing friendship. Despite them being good pals, the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion betrayed Sami during the traditional Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Jey Uso eliminated the former IC Champion from the men’s Royal Rumble, seemingly betraying his friend in the process. Main Event Uso ended up winning this year’s Rumble and has punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41 main event.

Following his elimination, Sami Zayn could confront Jey Uso and end their friendship with Jey, as Uso kicked him out of the ring, seemingly in an unfair way.

However, this pitch is purely hypothetical right now. It remains to be seen what plans the Triple H-led WWE creative team has in store for Sami with WrestleMania 41 on the horizon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback