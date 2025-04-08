3 Reasons why Kevin Owens will return to WWE as a babyface

Kevin Owens shocked the WWE Universe on SmackDown by making a big announcement. The Prizefighter will likely not compete at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Owens appeared on SmackDown to reveal that he has been fighting a major neck injury. The injury seems to have gotten worse with time, and the former Universal Champion announced that he will be unable to compete at WrestleMania 41.

He noted that he required surgery to fix the damage done to his neck and was unsure how long he'd be out for. Many fans believe that the injury is part of the storyline.

Ad

Trending

In reality, it looks like The Prizefighter’s dreams of fighting Randy Orton at The Show of Shows have been crushed. He was a top heel on the SmackDown brand, and The Viper will now be without a match for the big event.

Check out the three reasons why Kevin Owens will return to WWE as a babyface.

#3. The real-life injury will bring more sympathy

Ad

Kevin Owens has done everything in his power to come across as the most vicious heel in WWE. He has handed Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes storyline injuries and taken out Sami Zayn for some time.

The real-life injury could turn fans around, especially since the injury seems to be severe in nature. It could organically get fans to cheer for him whenever he makes his return.

The sympathy could allow him to have a better babyface run, especially with a story to tell. That could make him one of the biggest babyfaces in the company.

Ad

#2. WWE fans could cheer him for his bravery

Returning from neck injuries has always been difficult for WWE Superstars. Edge had to wait for nearly a decade, while Big E seems to be done for good.

A return will show just how brave Kevin Owens is and what wrestling means to him. That could push him to have a better babyface run with fans behind his back.

Ad

He could take one every rivalry like it's his last and cut promos surrounding his injury. Most superstars have returned from career-threatening injuries as babyfaces, and Owens could do something similar after the heartbreaking announcement.

#1. Triple H will have a reason to give Kevin Owens a remarkable storyline

Ad

WWE has built some great storylines involving superstars who have returned from injury. Kevin Owens has built some top rivalries involving world titles without caring about winning them.

However, Triple H could turn things around for him once he returns from his injury. Fans could see him get in the chase for a world title, and this time, they could get behind him to win the big one.

Triple H could even have Kevin Owens win the world title from someone like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, or CM Punk to send waves across the industry. He could do so as a babyface for maximum effect, and the storyline could take the WWE Universe by storm as The Prizefighter deserves to lead the company after all the hard work he has put in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ali Akber Habib Ali Akber Habib is a former club cricketer who loves to watch and write about Cricket and Wrestling. He has been writing for Sportskeeda since September 2018.



He's written for Point Cricket and ET Sports & Entertainment in the past and manages his own Travel Blog. Know More