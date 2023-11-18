3 reasons why LA Knight should be the fifth member at Survivor Series: WarGames

On the recent edition of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight competed in a match against Jimmy Uso and emerged victorious. However, following the bout, The Megastar fell victim to a post-match assault orchestrated by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. But was subsequently rescued by The American Nightmare.

For those unaware, Cody Rhodes made a surprise appearance on the recent edition of the blue brand after being seen backstage with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. The involvement of The American Nightmare in saving LA Knight has sparked speculation that he might be the fifth member of Team Rhodes in the upcoming WarGames match.

With that being said, let's discuss three reasons why the SmackDown star should join the heroic team against The Judgment Day in the WarGames match.

#3. LA Knight's addition to WarGames helps in keeping his momentum going

One major reason for LA Knight to join Team Rhodes as the fifth member is to sustain his momentum in the company after his loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. His recent victory over Jimmy Uso suggests that WWE intends to continue booking the former Million Dollar Champion positively.

Adding Knight to the WarGames match allows him to compete alongside current top stars like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and The Judgment Day, contributing to the match's overall appeal.

Furthermore, Knight's popularity can generate anticipation for the match, providing a fresh dynamic to Survivor Series 2023. Despite speculation about Randy Orton's potential involvement, including LA Knight adds an intriguing twist to the storyline.

#2. To keep him away from The Bloodline storyline

Another compelling reason for LA Knight to join Team Rhodes could be to distance him from the ongoing Bloodline saga. While Knight has expressed that he isn't finished with the Samoan faction, the absence of Roman Reigns makes it challenging to continue that story.

However, by incorporating him into the WarGames match with Team Rhodes, the company can effectively keep Knight away from The Bloodline narrative, providing a break from that storyline for at least a few weeks. This strategic move allows WWE to explore new dynamics and story arcs for LA Knight until The Tribal Chief resurfaces again in the company.

#1. To give Knight his second main event on a PLE

Including Knight in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023 presents WWE with the opportunity to elevate The Megastar's status within the company. At Crown Jewel 2023, Knight showcased his capabilities in his first-ever PLE main event against Roman Reigns. However, with Reigns absent from Survivor Series, the Men's WarGames match is positioned to headline the show, much like the previous year.

So, by adding Knight to Team Rhodes in this marquee match, WWE not only provides him with another significant platform but also grants him the chance to headline his second premium live event.

This strategic move contributes to building Knight's momentum, solidifying his presence as a top-tier talent, and expanding his role in high-profile storylines within the company.

