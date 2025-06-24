3 Reasons why LA Knight was written off WWE TV

WWE Superstar LA Knight’s singles match against Bronson Reed on SmackDown last week became a nightmare for The Megastar. Bron Breakker interfered in the match with a Spear, setting Knight up for multiple Tsunamis by Auszilla.

This week on RAW, Michael Cole announced that the former two-time US Champion will be absent from active programming indefinitely due to this brutal assault. Below are three reasons why Triple H and his team might have written The Megastar off TV.

#3. To extend his rivalry with Seth Rollins through the summer

Seth Rollins is in command of the Money in the Bank contract for the second time in his career. However, he also made several enemies on both RAW and SmackDown on his path to unhook the MITB briefcase in the men’s ladder match earlier in June. LA Knight, who also participated in the ladder match, was one of the wrestlers The Visionary attacked, along with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

The Megastar was hot on the trail of The Architect’s alliance, costing Reed and Breakker their King of the Ring qualifying matches. Additionally, he delivered a promo last week on the blue brand, taking shots at Rollins and crew. This elevated his status from a situational enemy to a genuine rival.

However, Seth Rollins will likely focus on the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event, especially on the John Cena versus CM Punk match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Because of this, WWE may have temporarily sidelined LA Knight to extend his rivalry with Mr. MITB past the Saudi Arabia event. Therefore, the company might plan to continue this storyline through the summer and possibly build toward the 2025 SummerSlam.

#2. Paving the way for the return of Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins began his new rise on Monday Night RAW after defeating Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. The Visionary secured the win by making Paul Heyman pull off a double betrayal against both his opponents at The Show of Shows.

When the OTC tried to retaliate on RAW after ‘Mania, he was stopped by Bron Breakker, who joined Rollins’ alliance that night. The Head of the Table has been off television ever since, but there’s a chance the OG Bloodline leader could return at Night of Champions.

Especially since Seth Rollins might try to cash in his MITB contract during the Undisputed Championship match between CM Punk and John Cena, keeping the eyes of the WWE Universe off LA Knight for a while could make way for the OTC’s return in Saudi Arabia.

#1. LA Knight doesn’t have any immediate direction

LA Knight lost the United States Championship to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41. Following this, he competed with The Samoan Werewolf to try and regain the title alongside Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest at Backlash in a Fatal Four-Way match. Due to an unexpected ambush by JC Mateo, who made his debut that night, Knight lost the match.

Come Money in the Bank, The Megastar secured a spot in the ladder match but lost due to interference from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who enabled Seth Rollins to win the MITB briefcase. While he's in vengeance mode against The Visionary’s alliance right now, as long as he's outnumbered, LA Knight is just cannon fodder for The Architect.

This leaves the former United States Champion directionless for the time being. Hence, WWE may have taken him off active programming to protect his momentum from diluting. Getting him wrecked by multiple Tsunamis was a good way to write him off. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Megastar.

