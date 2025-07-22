3 Reasons why LA Knight is out of WWE SummerSlam this year

WWE SummerSlam this year on August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium will be historic, as the mega event will be a two-night affair for the first time in the history of the company. However, popular WWE superstar LA Knight might miss the show not because of an injury, but due to other reasons.The former United States Champion had a stunning victory against Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event a few days back. However, he lost the Gauntlet match to Bron Breakker on RAW two nights later. And the Megastar also missed tonight's show. This might be a potential hint that Knight might just miss the grand event.In this listicle, we will examine three reasons why LA Knight is seemingly out of WWE SummerSlam this year.#3. No clear direction after Seth Rollins’ feudThere wasn't any clear direction for LA Knight after his feud with Seth Rollins ended at Saturday Night's Main Event. He wasn't booked in any new storyline after the match and was instead part of the Gauntlet match on RAW. Understandably, he wasn't going to win the contest and challenge Gunther at SummerSlam. So, Bron Breakker defeated him clean. This might have been a way to write him off the TV as well.#2. Saving him for WWE Clash in ParisWWE could also be saving LA Knight for Clash in Paris PLE, as there was no opponent for him at SummerSlam. Since Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will most probably clash against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam, there was no room for Knight to stay in that match. Had Seth Rollins not been injured, Knight could have then backed Reigns and Jey against Rollins and company. The Architect's injury might have forced WWE to change plans for the Megastar and take him off TV for some time.#1. Done pushing him as top babyface. Can come back as a heel after SummerSlamWWE might have also taken LA Knight off TV to bring him back in an all-new character as a heel. Knight was a heel in NXT, and even on the main roster, initially when he appeared as a heel manager with his stable, 'Maximum Male Models'. However, he turned babyface quickly and has remained one ever since. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMoreover, it's also been a long time since WWE started pushing him as a face. He has also lost many matches at big WWE events, including three back-to-back Money in the Bank match losses. Apart from his win against Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event, LA Knight hasn't scored a big win in recent WWE PLEs. Fans are also now seemingly bored with his babyface run and may be excited to see him turn heel.It's high time that his character in the company is given a twist, and he turns into a villain once again. WWE can bring him back after SummerSlam as a heel, and he can then lock horns with Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and other babyfaces on RAW. It remains to be seen in which capacity the company brings back the 42-year-old superstar.