3 Reasons why Liv Morgan doesn't have a WrestleMania 41 match yet

WWE has announced seven matches for WrestleMania 41 so far, with four of them being world title bouts. No tag team or mid-card title contests have been added to either of the nights of The Show of Shows.

With only 18 days left for The Show of Shows, WWE is expected to announce a few more matches to complete the card for both nights. One superstar who many believe deserves a spot on the card but doesn't yet have one is Liv Morgan.

She has been a phenomenal performer since last year and has made quite an impact on the audience. Whether as Dominik Mysterio's on-screen girlfriend, the Women's World Champion, or Rhea Ripley's arch nemesis, she has done spectacularly.

Here are three reasons why The Miracle Kid doesn't yet have a match on the WrestleMania 41 card:

#3. A World Championship angle would throw Liv Morgan back into the creative angle with Rhea Ripley

Fans have witnessed the Morgan-Ripley storyline since Mami was injured backstage and had to take time off WWE TV. The rivalry turned interesting when Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley at last year's SummerSlam, helping Liv retain the Women's World Championship.

Following that, Morgan and Ripley feuded for months until The Eradicator dethroned The Miracle Kid on the January 6, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW. Since then, both stars have gone their separate ways, and it could remain that way until Rhea Ripley is out of the title scene. According to reports, Liv vs. Ripley was originally set to take place at WrestleMania 41. However, the company decided to move it earlier.

Even though it is officially still IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship, Rhea Ripley is trying to add herself to the match.

#2. Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch could have been great challengers for the Women's Tag Team Championship

Currently, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the Women's Tag Team Champions. Recently, Lyra Valkyria defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Big Maim Cool on WWE RAW, potentially hinting at a future rivalry.

Valkyria is a strong challenger on the women's roster and would have created a strong tag team with Becky Lynch against The Judgment Day members at WrestleMania 41. However, 'The Man' is reportedly not returning for the premium live event.

Since Valkyria and Lynch aren't coming together at this point in time, WWE may have chosen not to put the Women's Tag Team Championship on the card.

#1. Lack of challengers on the roster ahead of WrestleMania 41

Morgan and Rodriguez don't have strong enough challengers for the Women's Tag Team Championship, especially a match that can be added to the WrestleMania 41 match card.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair or Naomi and Belair could have been two options, but Cargill and The Glow are currently feuding on SmackDown. At the same time, the EST shifted her focus completely to winning the Women's World Title from IYO SKY at WrestleMania.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are also rumored to reunite and take on The Judgment Day's Liv and Raquel at The Show of Shows. However, Bliss has yet to appear on weekly programming since Elimination Chamber, and Cross, alongside the Wyatt Sicks, has yet to debut on SmackDown after getting transferred from RAW earlier this year.

