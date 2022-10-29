3 reasons why Logan Paul should defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 (and 2 reasons why he shouldn't)

Logan Paul instantly made the headlines after signing a WWE contract. The company has done an excellent job in booking the youngster as he will face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022.

The buildup has been amazing with Paul comparing his next match to his boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather. He believes he's just one lucky shot away from a world title victory.

The upcoming encounter has become hard to predict. Here are three reasons Logan Paul should defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, and 2 reasons why he shouldn't.

#5. The shock factor

Adi Wrestling @ratedr_adi What if Logan Paul dethroning Roman Reigns with the help of Jake Paul🤔 What if Logan Paul dethroning Roman Reigns with the help of Jake Paul🤔 https://t.co/fRMEmYayFl

Roman Reigns has been the world champion for over two years. Hardly any fans expect him to lose any time soon.

However, professional wrestling is all about unexpected moments. The company could plan a shocker at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 by making Logan Paul the new champion.

The moment would send immense shockwaves through the pro wrestling world. While most viewers may not like the decision, it will make everyone tune in to future episodes of RAW and SmackDown. This could be an excellent decision from a business standpoint.

#4. This is not the right time for a Roman Reigns loss

The last Hound of Justice! @MarkDeering3 On November 5th Roman Reigns is going to beat the Hell out of Logan Paul!!! On November 5th Roman Reigns is going to beat the Hell out of Logan Paul!!! https://t.co/EGqBHlfR97

While The Head of The Table has already defeated most of the active roster, this isn't the best time for him to lose his title. Such a historic moment could be saved for a major premium live event in the United States. As of now, WrestleMania 39 seems to be the best stage for his reign's end.

Considering that there's a significant difference between Saudi Arabia's and the United States' time zones, Crown Jewel's viewership from western nations could decrease significantly. This could lead to lower internet trends for the company, and the global impact of the moment could be reduced.

#3. Austin Theory's Money in the Bank cash-in

It has been a long time since Austin Theory won the Money in the Bank briefcase. Although he has teased cashing in several times, he hasn't been able to do so.

Most fans are against the idea of him dethroning Roman Reigns as he isn't at the world championship tier right now. He has lost considerable momentum since Vince McMahon stepped down as the chairman of the company.

Logan Paul might be portrayed as a babyface, but the audience certainly dislikes him due to his infamous acts on YouTube. The hate will be amplified when he defeats The Tribal Chief as a babyface.

Austin Theory could fit right in and cash in on Logan Paul to become champion. Fans would certainly prefer Theory over Paul as the company's champion. Theory could also turn babyface to create instant impact, following which Roman Reigns could return for the title.

#2. Better options than Logan Paul

The Tribal Chief has dominated the landscape for a long time and the company needs a prominent, deserving star to dethrone him. There are multiple options better than Logan Paul.

Cody Rhodes could soon make a return and build up a future match for the WWE Universal Championship. Fans would also like Seth Rollins to dethrone his former stablemate. The Rock may be returning next year to challenge his cousin.

With so many choices available, the company is unlikely to choose the YouTube sensation as the next champion.

#1. Double turn at WWE Crown Jewel 2022?

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns reacts to Logan Paul’s training photos Roman Reigns reacts to Logan Paul’s training photos https://t.co/b8u1v79oNb

WWE is currently in a unique scenario, to say the least. The Bloodline is being cheered as heels while Logan Paul is getting considerable heat even as a babyface.

The company could pull off a surprise double turn at Crown Jewel 2022 where Paul turns heel by winning the match using unfair means. This will create immense heat and Roman Reigns will be cheered even more, turning into a babyface.

This twist will leave the audience in shock and everyone will be curious to watch the next episode of SmackDown. It has been a long time since fans witnessed a double-turn, and Crown Jewel could be an ideal opportunity to send thrill waves throughout the WWE Universe.

Who do you think will win at Crown Jewel 2022 and why? Let us know in the comments section below.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes