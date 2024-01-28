3 Reasons why Logan Paul retained the United States Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Logan Paul successfully retained the United States Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 against Kevin Owens. The Maverick barely survived The Prizefighter after the latter was disqualified for using brass knuckles, ensuring that he kept the title in his first defense. This was despite the fact that the illegal object had been introduced into the match by Paul himself with Austin Theory's help.

After successfully navigating his first title defense, The Social Media Megastar now looks set to enter WrestleMania 40 as the United States Champion. Though many fans may not agree, there are a few reasons that could explain why he retained and why it might be best for business.

Here are three potential reasons why Logan Paul retained the United States Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

#3. Kevin Owens wasn't the right man to dethrone Logan Paul as WWE United States Champion

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens is a former WWE world champion, two-time WrestleMania main eventer, and one of the most popular stars in the company. He has held the United States Championship three times in his career, and is long overdue for a singles title after over seven years without one.

However, he was not the right man to dethrone Logan Paul as the United States Champion. KO did not need the win as much as Paul, nor did he need the rub of dethroning the latter as much as, say, LA Knight would.

The momentum of winning the title of The Maverick should and probably will go to an up-and-coming star, not an established competitor like The Prizefighter.

#2. It was not the right time for Logan Paul to be dethroned as WWE United States champion

Expand Tweet

This was Logan Paul's first defense as the United States Champion since winning the title at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The Maverick was the first "celebrity performer" to win a meaningful singles title in the company (with apologies to the 24/7 title), so imagine him losing it at the first defense!

Defeating a top act like Kevin Owens not only solidified Paul's reign, but it could also serve to eventually make it feel more important when he's dethroned.

In many fans' eyes, the perfect stage for this would be at WrestleMania 40, preferably sparking a career-defining moment for a star in the making. Will it happen? We can only wait and see!

#1. Logan Paul may have retained the WWE US Title because his story with Owens is just beginning

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul defeating Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2024 seemed at first sight like the end of a one-and-done title feud. However, the murkiness of the finish to the match and the involvement of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory could suggest that the story is far from finished.

What if KO seeks a rematch without outside interference to prove that he can beat The Maverick one-on-one? What if the social media megastar seeks retribution for being put through a table after retaining? This rivalry may not be over just yet, and we can't wait for what's possibly next between The Prizefighter and the US champion!

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.