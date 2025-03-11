3 Reasons why the mysterious masked figure attacked Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was attacked by a mysterious masked man during the Tornado Tag Team match against The New Day on RAW tonight. Mysterio had teamed up with Dragon Lee to crush the New Day after the duo attacked him a few weeks ago on RAW.

However, the LWO's efforts were unsuccessful, as the masked man spoilt the party for them. After the attack, New Day pinned Rey Mysterio, winning a crucial battle on RAW. So, who is this masked man? It was believed that the masked man could be the American Made faction leader, Chad Gable. Since he was wearing the themed mask, the needle of suspicion pointed toward Chad Gable.

However, during a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, Master Gable denied being the attacker. While he was speaking, the security staff was seen taking out that attacker. So, Chad Gable most likely paid someone to attack Rey on RAW tonight.

This listicle will point out three reasons why the masked figure attacked Rey Mysterio on RAW.

#3 To set up the WrestleMania 41 match

The masked figure attacked Rey Mysterio to probably set up a feud at WrestleMania 41. It looked like the attack was done according to Chad Gable's instructions. The Olympic Athlete had been trying to solve WWE's 'luchador problem' for some time. After tasting defeat at the hands of Penta earlier this year, Gable went on a self-imposed hiatus.

Last week, it was shown that he had met a mysterious man who gave him a secret box. Since Gable has lost some matches against the luchador wrestlers in WWE, he might have got the attack on Mysterio to avenge the losses.

#2 To plant the seeds for Rey Fenix vs Rey Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 41

After Chad Gable's denial and the revelation of another mystery attacker, it can be assumed that the masked man could be Penta's brother, Rey Fenix. Rey's WWE debut has been rumored for some time, as his AEW contract is over.

Chad Gable could be behind this move. He recently traveled to Mexico to learn the "dark traits" of Lucha Libre. The mystery man he met could have sent him to Rey Fenix, and this is how the attack on Mysterio might have been planned.

#1 Dominik Mysterio sent the attacker

The masked man could have also acted on the instructions of Rey's son, Dominik Mysterio. Dom's hatred for his father is hidden from one. The father-son duo clashed at two WrestleManias back-to-back, with Rey emerging as the winner in both.

So, Dirty Dom could have used the masked figure to exact revenge on his father. Dominik gave Master Gable the address of a mystery man in Mexico who would teach him the "dark arts" of lucha libre.

It remains to be seen how this mystery of the masked man unfolds in the next episode of RAW.

