3 reasons why Natalya must join TNA and not AEW if she leaves WWE

Since signing a developmental deal with WWE in 2007, Natalya has grown manifolds in the Stamford-based promotion. Over the years, the former Women's Champion has established herself as a veteran in the company, and she is liked by fans around the world.

During her 17-year run in the promotion, the 42-year-old has won several accolades, but her time with WWE is reportedly coming to an end. As per recent reports, she is nearing the end of her contract, and these reports are raising speculations about her possibility of switching to Tony Khan's AEW.

While joining the Jacksonville-based promotion might seem exciting, we will look at three reasons why she must join TNA instead.

Natalya has a Canadian connection in TNA

While talent and hard work take superstars a long way in wrestling, it would be unfair to say that connections don't play a part. They definitely do, and Natalya can take advantage of something similar in TNA. The current President and CEO of the company, Leonard Aspe, is a Canadian.

Given Natalya is also from Canada, she could work on becoming the face of the promotion in Canada. Due to her popularity, the possibility of something like this happening is huge. By doing so, she would also be able to entice talent to join TNA.

Superstars tend to get lost in the shuffle in AEW

The one thing AEW has is a very big roster. Led by Tony Khan, the promotion is home to some of the finest talents in professional wrestling. In All Elite's women's division, names like Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone compete week after week. Under such a scenario, it would be difficult to succeed.

However, in TNA, Natalya will most likely be presented as a big deal. Not only will this help her in terms of popularity, but she could also win a championship which would look very good on her resume.

TNA has a very good Knockouts Divison

Currently, in WWE, Natalya is not challenging for the World Championships. She usually faces superstars who need to be pushed. While that's not a bad thing at all, if she decides not to re-sign with the Stamford-based company and chooses to go to TNA, she will be able to face some of the best talents in the Knockouts Division.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, Dani Luna, and Gisele Shaw are just some of the many names in the promotion. Also, victories against these stars could lead her to the Knockouts World Championship.

