3 reasons why Omos shouldn’t become a WWE World Champion, and 2 why he should

Omos joined WWE in 2019. He did not appear in NXT’s televised episodes but did compete in house shows for the brand.

After training for a few months, he made his television debut as "Giant Ninja" alongside Akira Tozawa. He started serving as the bouncer for Shane McMahon’s RAW Underground segments following the end of the gimmick.

In October 2020, after the cancelation of RAW Underground, Omos began associating with AJ Styles. He made his televised in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 alongside Styles against The New Day for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Omos and Styles defeated The New Day to win the Championship in his debut match.

He was still a little green at the time of his in-ring debut. However, he has significantly improved as an in-ring performer, especially after parting ways with The Phenomenal One.

Many fans would love to see him become the next world champion in the company. The giant has the size and strength to make it big in the company.

On the other hand, there are also a few reasons why WWE should keep him away from a world title.

With that said, check out the three reasons why Omos should not win a world title in WWE and two reasons why he should.

Also check out the six things you probably didn't know about Omos here.

#5. Shouldn’t: There are many more "complete" superstars who deserve a world championship run more than him

There's much more to wrestling than just squashing opponents

Omos has emerged as one of the greatest prospects for WWE. He competed in some good matches in the ring during his partnership with AJ Styles. As a singles competitor, he has squashed many mid-card superstars to get over.

While the hype around him is intact, he still has some work to do in the ring. He is strong and agile, but his size does restrict him from performing a variety of moves.

Compared to the giant, several mid-card superstars are waiting in line to shine and bag their first WWE World Championship. Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, and Damian Priest are some of the superstars who are waiting for their chance to reach the top in the company.

With all due respect to Omos, a few stars can be considered better in-ring workers with much more charisma than the giant. These superstars are more deserving of world championship reigns in the company.

The giant has a few areas he still needs to work on to become a top star in the company. Meanwhile, many superstars are ready and waiting to make their way to the top.

#4. Should: A title run could cement his status on the main roster

Braun Strowman made his WWE debut in 2013. The Monster Among Men was destined to become a top name in the company, but he had to wait seven years to win his first world title.

Strowman defeated Goldberg to win the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. Interestingly, Strowman wasn’t initially supposed to be part of the contest and only filled in for Roman Reigns. The win cemented him as one of the top stars in the company.

Similarly, Omos could do wonders with a world championship around his waist. The larger-than-life superstar has shown his worth in the ring, and a top title could pave the way for his future in the company.

Many superstars’ careers have taken off after winning top titles, including Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. The giant could benefit from winning a world championship to cement his position on the main roster and come across as an even more prominent threat than he already is.

#3. Shouldn’t: Many giants have had forgettable runs with WWE World Championships

Kane and Big Show didn't need titles to stay relevant

Over the years, several big men have won WWE and Universal Championships. However, not many have had iconic runs with the title. Kane’s WWE Championship reign lasted only one day, while he had a single world heavyweight championship run.

Similarly, The Big Show also had ordinary runs with the top title. The two giants were built as unstoppable forces by the company for several years but fell flat each time a world championship was in the picture.

Omos is in a similar category to the two men mentioned above. He is currently the largest man on the roster but isn’t great on the mic. The writers have regularly failed to create great storylines when the giants have won top titles.

Superstars such as John Cena, Randy Orton, and Triple H have faired better as world champions. To avoid similar mistakes with another giant, WWE could keep the world title off Omos and build him as a force without it.

#2. Should: AJ Styles believes Omos has the potential to win the WWE Championship

AJ Styles believes Omos has a long way to go in the company

It’s not easy to impress veterans in the industry with your skills in the ring. However, Omos is someone who has turned quite a few heads since his debut. He did not have the best gimmick when he was paired with Akira Tozawa. However, his partnership with AJ Styles put him on the map in the company.

Styles is arguably one of the greatest wrestlers of this generation. He helped Omos gain relevance on RAW and also won the tag team championship with him. In an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Styles discussed working with the big man and his high expectations for the rising star:

"He was a little rocky at first, I'll admit it, we figured it out. Now we're beating people to pulps . . . This guy is a champion. This is what he does and he started with Basketball and he's gonna end [up] with, in my opinion, the WWE Championship."

It is not unusual for veterans to speak highly of young superstars in the company. However, The Phenomenal One is one of the best in the business as his statement shows that he expects Omos to become a WWE Champion.

The giant could prove his doubters wrong and win a world championship soon to showcase his true potential.

#1. Shouldn’t: Andre the Giant showed how becoming a WWE Champion wasn’t necessary for a giant

WWE @WWE



#WWETheBump "There will never be another Andre, but this guy is as close as we've come... and that's a big statement." - @undertaker on @TheGiantOmos "There will never be another Andre, but this guy is as close as we've come... and that's a big statement." - @undertaker on @TheGiantOmos #WWETheBump https://t.co/NBLzQajEv1

Andre the Giant is the benchmark for big men in the industry. The original giant of the company set the bar for those who followed in his footsteps to make it big in sports entertainment.

The French Superstar won his first WWE title by defeating Hulk Hogan, but his reign did not last too long. Just like the other giants mentioned previously, massive superstars don’t necessarily need championships to get over in the business.

Wrestling legend The Undertaker has already compared Omos to Andre during an appearance on WWE’s The Bump.

"The biggest thing for him, and it’s funny that you mentioned him because I’ll say this, there will never be another Andre. But this guy is as close as we’ve come," Taker said of Omos. "I mean, and that’s a big statement. But he’s special, Omos is special."

Taker has mentioned that the giant is special, but the writers should take the same route with him as they did with Andre. He should be kept out of the world championship picture for as long as possible because he is someone who can stay prominent without a title around his waist.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Should Omos win a world championship in WWE? Yes No 24 votes so far