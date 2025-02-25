3 Reasons why Penta suffered his first loss on WWE RAW this week

On the go-home episode of RAW before Elimination Chamber, Penta suffered a stunning loss. He was in Triple Threat action involving Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser.

The bout ended with Kaiser pinning the Bruiserweight to secure the victory. Despite Penta not being the one who was pinned, the contest marked the first time he suffered a defeat since debuting in WWE a few weeks ago.

In this article, we will explore three potential reasons why the former AEW star endured his first loss on WWE RAW Netflix this week.

#3. Ludwig Kaiser needed this victory more than Penta

Fans online have been vociferous about Ludwig Kaiser needing to get a singles push. However, the star has not tasted much success in the last few weeks. It seems that Kaiser needed the win more than Penta thanks to the momentum the latter has gained since joining WWE. The former Imperium member finally getting a chance to shine could result in a lengthy feud with Penta resulting in a match at WrestleMania.

This could explain why WWE handed him this victory while allowing the luchador to look strong by not taking the pin in the Triple Threat bout.

#2. This loss doesn't affect Penta's momentum

Despite losing the match, Penta has still been the talk of the town among fans on the internet due to his incredible performances. Furthermore, since the former AEW star wasn’t the one who took the pin, his momentum remains unaffected.

This could explain why the Stamford-based promotion opted to have the 40-year-old star take the loss while giving the victory to Ludwig Kaiser. It’s likely that the company wouldn’t have had Penta lose if this had been a singles match.

#1. To kickstart Penta vs Gunther feud in WWE

Ludwig Kaiser is a former member of the Imperium faction which was led by Gunther. The Ring General is currently the World Heavyweight Champion and is set to defend his title against Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania 41. Penta and Kaiser's feud could eventually lead to a feud against Gunther following WrestleMania. Despite Imperium disbanding, the former stablemates remain good friends. Therefore, defeating Kaiser could lead to the former AEW Tag Team Champion facing Gunther later in the year.

This storyline could begin with Penta feuding with Kaiser and eventually defeating him in the coming weeks. Following WrestleMania, if Gunther remains champion, he might be confronted by the luchador, setting the stage for a rivalry between the two.

Therefore, Penta’s loss on tonight’s WWE RAW Netflix could be the initial seeds planted for a future storyline.

