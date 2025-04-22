3 Reasons why Randy Orton attacked John Cena on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41

WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 kicked off with John Cena entering the arena as the Undisputed WWE Champion. The Franchise Player received a massive cheer from the fans despite being a heel, but Cena was not in the mood to acknowledge them.

Firstly, The Cenation Leader stated how the audience booed him at first and now cheers him as he became the Undisputed Champion, but the veteran will not forget these actions. He also noted how the audience wasted multiple dates, and now only 27 dates remain in his retirement tour.

When John Cena posed with the Undisputed Title and wanted to give fans a moment for a great photo, Randy Orton suddenly emerged and delivered an RKO to the veteran.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why The Legend Killer attacked the Franchise Player on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

#3. John Cena's words might have provoked Randy Orton

During this kickoff segment, John Cena marked himself as a real Champion. Furthermore, he compared his title reign to those of Bruno Sammartino, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and others. Additionally, he stated that after he is gone, no real Champion will be seen in the Stamford-based promotion, as the timeline of pro wrestling would end with his retirement.

The words of the Franchise Player may have provoked the Legend Killer, as Orton is also one of the veteran stars in the history of the company. This is why the Apex Predator may want to prove the same to Cena by striking with an RKO.

#2. To set up an Undisputed WWE Title match in Randy Orton's hometown

WWE Backlash 2025 is the next Premium Live Event for the company, taking place in St. Louis, MO, which is Randy Orton's hometown. It seems that the company plans to give the Legend Killer a World title match in his hometown, and this is why the Apex Predator attacked John Cena on RAW after 'Mania.

In response to this attack, WWE will soon announce Orton vs. Cena in an Undisputed Title match at Backlash 2025.

#1. Randy Orton wants to become a 15-time World Champion

After winning the Undisputed Championship, John Cena has broken records and become a 17-time World Champion. Speaking of the Viper, he is also a 14-time World Champion in the Stamford-based promotion and seemingly wants to add another title reign to his accolades.

This could be why the Viper may have attacked John Cena on WWE RAW after WrestleMania. Orton's actions will set up a title match where Randy might dethrone the Franchise Player to become a 15-time World Champion.

