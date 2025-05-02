3 Reasons why Randy Orton should dethrone John Cena at WWE Backlash 2025

Randy Orton is aiming to win his 15th World Championship. He will battle John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the upcoming Backlash PLE. The Viper had told Cody Rhodes before WrestleMania 41 that he would soon be going after his 15th world title. True to his word, right after The Show of Shows, he put the newly crowned world champion, John Cena, on notice.

However, it's a do-or-die battle for Orton. He might not have announced his retirement yet, but this is also probably his last shot at the gold. It's also his last shot against his arch-rival John Cena, with whom he has clashed numerous times, being on the losing end on several occasions.

On that note, we list out three reasons why Randy Orton should beat John Cena at WWE Backlash PLE.

#3. The match is billed as “One Last Time,” so Cena should put over Orton before riding off into the sunset

The match between John Cena and Randy Orton is billed as 'One Last Time' between the two legends. The Champ will soon hang up his boots by the end of the year, and so will Randy Orton after a year or two. The two have faced each other in at least 21 singles matches, with Orton winning only eight.

It would do Orton good if Cena puts him over in this last encounter. Orton will then be able to have a decent title run for around seven or eight months, while Cena can engage in another storyline with either Cody Rhodes or CM Punk.

#2. Sets up Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes down the road

After winning the WWE Championship match against John Cena, Randy Orton could then probably look forward to facing Cody Rhodes. This is a feud that every WWE fan wants to see, with The Viper and Rhodes having a long history.

It goes back to 2009 when The American Nightmare was Orton's protégé in Legacy. He wrestled under Randy Orton's shadow. However, when Rhodes returned in 2022, after six years, he had risen even above his former leader. The two never came across face-to-face as opponents. In fact, ever since The Viper has returned, fans have expressed their desire to see the two engage in a compelling storyline before heading for a big match.

This could be possible if Orton beats Cena at Backlash, and then Cody Rhodes shows up on SmackDown right after to take back his title.

#1. With John Cena’s limited schedule, WWE needs a full-time champion

Another reason why Randy Orton should win at Backlash is that Cena doesn't have too many dates for WWE because of his Hollywood commitments. For the next two months, he is scheduled for only six appearances, and that includes his match at Backlash.

For a WWE Champion, these few appearances may not be great for the company. Fans are always on the side of those who can commit regularly to wrestling. Roman Reigns was also heavily criticized at one point for having only a few appearances a year. If Cena is sporadic in his presence, fans may soon turn on him and question his commitment.

Therefore, Orton should win the clash at Backlash since he would be available round the clock for the company. Cena, on the other hand, won't be able to appear more frequently as compared to The Viper.

