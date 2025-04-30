WWE quietly makes huge change to Randy Orton vs. John Cena at Backlash 2025

Fans haven't been able to keep their calm ever since John Cena vs. Randy Orton got confirmed for Backlash 2025 next month. Now, WWE seems to have quietly added a new element to their contest. The match is now being billed as "One Last Time," meaning it could be the final occasion Cena and Orton would step inside the ring against each other.
The Viper will be challenging The Leader of Cenation for his Undisputed WWE Championship on May 10th. Orton would be the crowd favorite heading into the match as the event is slated to go down in his hometown of St. Louis. Their interactions have so far generated tremendous buzz from fans, as it's the first time they are getting to see a heel version of Cena take on a babyface Orton.
While their match had already been confirmed, WWE is now promoting it as the last time fans would get to see John Cena and Randy Orton squaring off.
Bill Apter thinks Randy Orton might refuse to lose to John Cena at Backlash 2025
On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter explained that Orton might have some reservations about losing in front of his hometown crowd at Backlash 2025. Apter said that this could result in WWE booking outside shenanigans, with the match ending on a controversial note.
"I know Randy and I know what he will and won't agree to, and I don't think he would be comfortable doing a clean loss to John Cena in St. Louise. I just don't see that happening. (...) I think there would be some sort of controversy in the loss."
Though it remains to be seen how things fare at WWE Backlash 2025, there's no denying that Randy Orton and John Cena would give it their all, especially considering it's potentially their final match against each other.