WWE quietly makes huge change to Randy Orton vs. John Cena at Backlash 2025

Fans haven't been able to keep their calm ever since John Cena vs. Randy Orton got confirmed for Backlash 2025 next month. Now, WWE seems to have quietly added a new element to their contest. The match is now being billed as "One Last Time," meaning it could be the final occasion Cena and Orton would step inside the ring against each other.

Ad

The Viper will be challenging The Leader of Cenation for his Undisputed WWE Championship on May 10th. Orton would be the crowd favorite heading into the match as the event is slated to go down in his hometown of St. Louis. Their interactions have so far generated tremendous buzz from fans, as it's the first time they are getting to see a heel version of Cena take on a babyface Orton.

Ad

Trending

While their match had already been confirmed, WWE is now promoting it as the last time fans would get to see John Cena and Randy Orton squaring off.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bill Apter thinks Randy Orton might refuse to lose to John Cena at Backlash 2025

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter explained that Orton might have some reservations about losing in front of his hometown crowd at Backlash 2025. Apter said that this could result in WWE booking outside shenanigans, with the match ending on a controversial note.

Ad

"I know Randy and I know what he will and won't agree to, and I don't think he would be comfortable doing a clean loss to John Cena in St. Louise. I just don't see that happening. (...) I think there would be some sort of controversy in the loss."

Expand Tweet

Though it remains to be seen how things fare at WWE Backlash 2025, there's no denying that Randy Orton and John Cena would give it their all, especially considering it's potentially their final match against each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More