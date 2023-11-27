3 reasons why Randy Orton should NOT confront CM Punk on WWE RAW

In case the returns of both Randy Orton and CM Punk to WWE last night still feel like a dream to you, fear not. Both Superstars were confirmed to be appearing on Monday's episode of RAW, airing live from Nashville, TN. What hasn't been confirmed so far is what either of them plans to say or do when they get there.

It's not unreasonable to assume that these two men will confront each other in some manner, be it in the ring or in a backstage segment. Our minds jumped immediately to that conclusion, too. We also admit that, despite what we're about to say here, seeing them face off like that sounds pretty cool.

And why wouldn't it? Not only are they two of the hottest topics in wrestling right now, but they also have a history with each other. It seems like a no-brainer, right?

Well, not so fast, Sparky. Here are three reasons why they actually shouldn't do that.

#3. Randy Orton has other, more pressing unfinished business

Let's be honest - if Randy Orton is going to confront anybody on RAW this Monday, it's not going to be CM Punk. Chances are, The Viper has some select words for someone else - someone who was on his WarGames squad the night before.

Obviously, we're talking about "Main Event" Jey Uso.

The last time we saw Orton in a WWE ring before last night was when he and his partner Matt Riddle lost their Raw Tag Team Championship to, you guessed it, The Usos. A lot has happened since then, obviously. The Usos are split up, Jey's one of the top babyface singles stars on the brand, and Riddle's not even with the company anymore.

Even if a feud doesn't break out between the two (although imagine how dope those matches would be), Orton and Uso are at least going to be looking to clear the air. Whatever happens there, it'll give WWE an opportunity to firmly establish Orton's face/heel status for the duration of this run.

#2. Geez, come on. CM Punk just got here.

By all reputable accounts, CM Punk's surprise return to WWE was such a surprise because it was negotiated at the last minute.

Now, considering how consistently persistent the "Punk to WWE" rumors were since The Straight Edge Superstar left AEW, there's a good chance someone in creative was brainstorming ideas in case it actually happened. That's just being prudent.

That being said, putting CM Punk into a program right away without a chance to plan it out even a little bit seems a tad rushed. To us, anyway.

Give CM Punk a chance to monologue a little bit - explain why he decided to come back, what his goals are, and how things are gonna be different this time around. Say what you want about his AEW run, but the way that company eased him into things was the right way to go.

If Punk has a multi-year deal with WWE like the rumor mill has been suggesting, then there's no real reason to rush him into anything.

Besides, if they're dead set on doing that anyway...

#1. Punk facing off with Seth Rollins is way more compelling

There are a number of stars on the RAW roster that would make for a more compelling story with CM Punk than Randy Orton. Hell, Seth Rollins pretty much wrote a whole storyline in a matter of minutes with his reaction to Punk's return.

Having Punk and Rollins face-to-face on Raw is way more compelling than Punk and Orton. Hell, the segment even writes itself.

Rollins: "No one wants you here!"

Punk: "Well, apparently *someone* did, because here I am!"

You're just simply not going to get that same kind of underlying tension with Orton. Rollins had previously referred to CM Punk as a "cancer" on social media, telling him to "stay away" from WWE.

Whatever happens on Monday, it has the potential to be some pretty compelling television. What do you think will happen? Sound off down below.

