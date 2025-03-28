3 Reasons why Rey Fenix is making his WWE debut on SmackDown

WWE has been making headlines around the world week after week with the many surprises and shocks on the weekly shows. The company has managed to build some of the most amazing storylines over the past few weeks, and could add more sizzle to the shows following The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

While the main roster is already stacked, this week's episode of WWE SmackDown revealed that former AEW star Rey Fenix would be making his debut on the blue brand next week. While his debut right before WrestleMania is surprising, it is clear that WWE might have some plan panned out for the star.

Let's check out a few reasons why the company chose SmackDown as the new home for Rey Fenix instead of RAW.

Ad

Trending

#3. WWE wants Rey Fenix to make a name for himself before coming face-to-face with Penta

Expand Tweet

Ad

If Rey Fenix was set to debut on WWE RAW, it is clear that it wouldn't have been long before Penta and his brother would have had interactions backstage. To avoid early interactions between them, the company could have booked Fenix on the blue brand.

The young star could make a name for himself on SmackDown with a few big victories as a singles star before going face-to-face with his brother, either for a potential alliance, or a rivalry. Further, Fenix joining Penta at this moment could be seen as the newest acquisition of the company performing under his brother's shadow, rather than establishing him as a star on his own.

Ad

#2. WWE SmackDown needs mid-card talent to build new rivalries

While the blue brand has several top superstars involved in the storylines ahead of WrestleMania, SmackDown seemingly lacks talent in the mid-card division. Though the tag teams have turned heads every week with intriguing storylines and stellar matches every week, the company needs singles stars in the mid-card division to keep the action rolling on the blue brand.

Ad

In addition to that, the United States Championship picture has been quite underwhelming over the past few months, and the addition of Rey Fenix could add some momentum in the title picture with fresh faces competing for the gold.

#1. WWE doesn't want to disrupt Penta's momentum

Expand Tweet

Ad

Penta has already managed to make a name for himself in the singles division on the red brand with some massive victories over the past few weeks. The former AEW star entered the Intercontinental Championship picture last week, leaving the WWE Universe excited for a potential run as IC Champion for Penta.

With Rey Fenix and Penta having a lot of history in the industry, Fenix being a part of the red brand could have turned the attention of fans towards a tag team run, ruining what Penta has managed to build as a singles star on RAW.

This might be the reason Fenix has been announced to appear on SmackDown this week, keeping him away from Penta for sometime, before a massive reunion in the future. Fans wil have to wait and see what the company has in store for the young star on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback