3 reasons why Rhea Ripley didn't win the Women's World Championship at WWE Evolution

At WWE Evolution, many expected Rhea Ripley to turn heel, perhaps in her quest to win the Women's World Championship, or due to her failure to do so. While the night continued to add to her frustrations, she is still one of the most popular stars on the roster. However, her dominance has somewhat come into question over the past few months. After all, she still hasn't beaten IYO SKY.

While the main event was nothing short of stellar, the MITB cash-in means that Naomi is the new Women's World Champion. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley seems to be at her most vulnerable. Her direction, which was uncertain coming out of this weekend and over the summer, remains unclear, but she is expected to be in a featured spot at SummerSlam.

In this article, though, we shall discuss three reasons why Mami failed to get back on top last night, and why she still remains without gold.

#3. Making Rhea Ripley champion means a dominant and long reign, something that RAW can't have right now

Rhea Ripley is a megastar. But she is also a force to be reckoned with. Her entire presentation depends upon it. To preserve her as the infallible crowd favorite with a mean streak when needed, she can't really take many losses. With the likes of IYO SKY, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Asuka, etc. on the roster, not everyone of that stature can be fed to her. Even the likes of Roxanne Perez and Stephanie Vaquer need to be elevated.

With such competition, a long reign for Ripley again isn't feasible right now, and constantly facing underwhelming talent would be a disservice to Rhea, her actual competition, and the entire division and Monday Night RAW as a whole. Meanwhile, a short reign would be a waste, and might as well be used to get someone else over. Simply put, for Rhea Ripley, now wasn't the time.

#2. Slower build to a heel turn; too popular to turn now

While it may not have happened last night, Evolution made one thing clear: Rhea Ripley will most certainly be turning heel to culminate this character arc. How she gets there remains to be seen, but it seems like it will be more nuanced in its progression, and more justified in its execution.

The lust for the Women's World Championship will indeed be what forces her return to the dark side, which means that Ripley won't be regaining the title anytime soon. Much like Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre, we could witness Ripley's persona gradually descend into madness. Given her star power in the women's division, her next arc will likely lead to capturing the title, though, unlike Owens, McIntyre, and so far, Rollins too.

#1. Rhea Ripley still hasn't beaten IYO SKY

There is something about the absolute premier athlete of their generation having an albatross they can't overcome, a kryptonite they can't conquer. It is a trope that exists in comics, movies and real sport too, and yet, wrestling is one place it fits perfectly. For instance, in big matches, Seth Rollins to Roman Reigns.

Well, going back all the way to the Mae Young Classic Semi-Final leading up to Evolution 2018, Rhea Ripley still hasn't beaten IYO SKY. Mami regained her title from Liv Morgan on the RAW on Netflix premiere, but since IYO beat her for it, it continues to elude her. There is a long-term story to be told between the two, and Ripley beating SKY tonight would have undone all of that potential.

