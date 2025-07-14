5 potential challengers for Becky Lynch's Intercontinental Title at WWE Summerslam

WWE Evolution 2025 is in the record books, and the show started with a bang and ended with one too. The RAW women's division, already soaring, made the headlines at the show, and the finish to tonight's main event has dramatically altered the road to SummerSlam and beyond.

While Becky Lynch retained the Women's Intercontinental Title over Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, pinning the latter (and it was certainly the right call), Naomi, after losing to Jade Cargill earlier in the night, cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new Women's World Champion at Evolution, stealing the title from Rhea Ripley and defending champion IYO SKY.

Finally, with Stephanie Vaquer now waiting for the Women's World Champion at Clash in Paris, that is another consideration to be taken into account when speculating on the direction of the both women's singles' titles on RAW, as well as all the major stars in the game: Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Stephanie Vaquer, Bayley, IYO SKY, Asuka, Naomi, Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, and hey, the men's Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio, too.

With that in mind, in this article, we shall look at five women who could potentially challenge Becky Lynch for the Women's IC Championship at SummerSlam.

#5. Roxanne Perez

One of WWE's brightest young prospects, Roxanne Perez, a former two-time NXT Women's Champion, has already "won" her first title on the main roster. She is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

She had been embroiled in a story with Morgan and Judgment Day since WrestleMania, but when Morgan's unfortunate injury woes struck a few weeks ago, Perez conveniently replaced her as the champion. Nevertheless, Rodriguez and Perez's successful "title defense" tonight did legitimise The Prodigy as a champion.

Nonetheless, as a talented singles competitor, Roxanne Perez may be eyeing some more gold next, and the IC Title seems to be a logical step for her. Working with Becky Lynch could elevate Perez just by association and proximity, and if Perez steps up, much like Lyra Valkyria has, the next few weeks could be instrumental in her long-term success, even if Perez fails to win the title.

#4. Stephanie Vaquer

Wait... Isn't Stephanie Vaquer already set to challenge for the Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris? Yes, she is. Then again, Vaquer is the only person to have held the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's North American Championship simultaneously. And she did so just earlier this year.

Vaquer may be destined to become one of the biggest stars in the industry, and very soon too. What better person to test one's mettle with than The Man, Becky Lynch? A Vaquer-Lynch match remains a dream match for many in the WWE Universe, and it has to happen sometime in the next few years.

The match happening as soon as SummerSlam is unlikely, but it would be a welcome surprise nonetheless. If the plan is to establish La Primera as the woman to beat on RAW, what better way to do so than make Stephanie Vaquer the first woman to ever hold the Women's World & Intercontinental Championships at the same time?

#3. Rhea Ripley

With Rhea Ripley having lost another chance at the Women's World Championship, she might set her sights on a new target: the Intercontinental Championship. The direction for Naomi and the world title remains unclear, except for the fact that Stephanie Vaquer will challenge for the title at Clash in Paris.

Among other top names on RAW, rekindling a feud with Becky Lynch, this time with roles reversed, is an enticing prospect. Lynch vs. Ripley is a match worthy of a SummerSlam main event. Regardless of the stage, though, the two biggest stars in women's wrestling vying for the title would probably make the Women's Intercontinental Championship the most prestigious belt in women's wrestling.

#2. IYO SKY

Much like Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY was also cheated out of the Women's World Championship in the main event of Evolution. However, considering that she was not just the reigning champion, but that she was also the woman pinned, that has to sting. However, she might also consider a change of goals, beginning with tomorrow night's RAW.

Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Lyra Valkyria have done an amazing job in making the Women's IC Championship so sought-after, and SKY may now choose to set her sights on Becky Lynch and her title. A Lynch-SKY match is a mouth-watering affair, and their match could very well steal the show at SummerSlam.

#1. Lyra Valkyria

While Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch have engaged in countless battles over the past few months, the dynamic remains fresh, and the matches remain stellar. Most importantly, Valkyria continues to get better and better with every passing week, and her connection with the WWE Universe is only getting deeper.

The finish of the Triple Threat Intercontinental Title Match was great, but far from decisive, and it seemed to suggest that the Becky-Lyra story is far from over. While WWE does have a ton of fresh opponents to choose from, Valkyria seems like just the perfect candidate to dethrone Becky Lynch. SummerSlam would be a fitting stage for the moment and the perfect show to culminate an incredible feud.

It is rare when you get a feud that fans just can't get enough of. And the only way to end it is to cap it off the right way and on the right stage. Lyra Valkyria remains the best option to not only challenge but also defeat Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

