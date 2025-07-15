The latest episode of WWE RAW saw the much-awaited return of Roman Reigns to the Stamford-based promotion. The OTC was away from television since the RAW after WrestleMania, where Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins sent him on an extended hiatus after a brutal attack.

Tonight, Reigns finally took his revenge as he returned in the main event after CM Punk beat Bron Breakker clean after Jey Uso helped him eliminate Bronson Reed in a Gauntlet match to earn a world title shot against Gunther at SummerSlam 2025. The bitter loss infuriated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and they launched an attack on Punk and Uso. The Australian superstar stacked the Yeet Master on the Best in the World and tried to go for a Tsunami.

However, before he could do anything, Roman Reigns’ music surrounded the entire arena. The OTC destroyed both Breakker and Reed, assisting Uso and Punk. In this listicle, let’s look at three reasons why the OTC attacked Bron and Bronson:

#3. Seth Rollins’ injury

Rollins, unfortunately, injured himself at SNME while performing a springboard moonsault, impacting his right knee. Later, reports confirmed that The Visionary’s injury was legitimate. Mr. Money in the Bank 2025 was set to have an even bigger push in the future.

His injury may have ruined WWE’s plans and landed the SummerSlam PLE in jeopardy. Roman Reigns’ return could play out as a perfect backup plan for the company to maintain the show’s hype.

Although he was always rumored to return, the Stamford-based promotion may have pulled the trigger on his comeback sooner due to Seth’s injury.

#2. Roman Reigns is setting up the SummerSlam bout

The SummerSlam 2025 is approaching fast, and WWE has been assembling the lineup for the first two-night SummerSlam.

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw multiple bouts added to the SummerSlam card, including the Women’s World Championship triple-threat bout, CM Punk vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, and more.

Meanwhile, it appears with Roman Reigns’ return, the Stamford-based promotion has done the groundwork for his comeback bout. It seems Roman Reigns will team up with Jey Uso to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team affair at the Biggest Party of Summer.

#1. Singles bout against Bron Breakker

Rollins was rumored to be Reigns’s opponent for SummerSlam 2025. However, his injury has derailed the plans. The Stamford-based promotion could replace Rollins with Bron Breakker as Roman Reigns’ SummerSlam 2025 opponent.

WWE has been heavily pushing Bron Breakker since he joined forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. The Triple H-led creative team sees him as a future main eventer.

The powerhouses could collide in a singles bout, and the OTC return on the red brand has laid the seeds for a potential match between these two.

