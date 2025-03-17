3 Reasons why Roman Reigns didn’t show up on WWE RAW this week

On the latest edition of WWE RAW on Netflix, Seth Rollins made his appearance on the show and made a ground-making announcement. The Visionary confirmed that he would make an appearance on the forthcoming episode of SmackDown, where Roman Reigns & CM Punk are already set to appear.

However, the absence of the OTC comes as a surprise to many fans. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Roman Reigns didn't show up on WWE RAW this week.

#3. Roman Reigns primarily belongs to SmackDown

Roman Reigns is officially a SmackDown-branded star and has rarely shown up on RAW lately. Reigns primarily belongs to the blue brand, and hence, this could be a rationale behind his absence on this week's WWE RAW.

Last week's episode of RAW took place at MSG, and to make the show memorable, WWE could have opted to have Roman return on the red brand rather than SmackDown.

#2. The OTC is set to appear on the upcoming episode of the blue brand

The Visionary has himself confirmed that Roman Reigns will be making his appearance on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. So, with the OTC appearing on the blue brand this week, his presence on RAW isn't needed. This could be why the Original Tribal Chief didn't show up on the latest episode of RAW.

In the case that Reigns wasn't scheduled to appear this Friday night, WWE may have booked him on the red brand in order to continue his build toward WrestleMania, but that didn't end up happening.

#1. To generate buzz for this week's WWE SmackDown

The latest edition of RAW on Netflix was already hyped among the fans due to the confirmed appearances of John Cena & Cody Rhodes on the show. The Franchise Player's segment has ignited a storm on the internet as fans really loved the heel version of Cena.

However, with RAW already having a significant buzz surrounding the show, an appearance from the OTC wasn't required. Instead, his absence aids the company for the forthcoming SmackDown.

Seth Rollins has already announced his arrival to the blue brand this week to join Reigns and CM Punk on the show. Now, this declaration has surely ignited interest among fans and is likely to boost ratings for the show. If Roman Reigns had appeared on the latest episode of the red brand, the company might have failed to generate a high buzz for SmackDown.

