3 reasons Roman Reigns didn't help CM Punk against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One ended with a shocker as Seth Rollins returned and revealed his knee injury was a work. He then cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, ending his title reign under five minutes, pulling off &quot;The Ruse of the Century.&quot;Interestingly, Roman Reigns was also on the same card, and he defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match earlier in the night. Despite his being on show, the OTC didn't appear to help Punk against a common enemy.In this listicle, we look at three reasons why Roman Reigns didn't show up during the main event to help CM Punk against Rollins and company.#3. Reigns is leaving WWE againRoman Reigns is rumored to walk away from the Stamford-based promotion soon after The Biggest Party of The Summer. Jey Uso getting the pin to win last night is heavily seen as a hint of the same.However, if the OTC is expected to leave again, his rushing out in the main event to continue his rivalry with Rollins' heel wouldn't make much sense, as the feud will be on the shelf for the foreseeable future.#2. Seth Rollins' moment would have been ruinedThe Visionary pulling off the &quot;Ruse of the Century&quot; was a highlight of the night and needed all the attention of fans towards him and the segment. However, if Roman Reigns had walked out to help Punk, the Rollins' moment in the spotlight would have been ruined as fans' attention would have been divided.The OTC keeping himself out of the main event may be the best call to give Seth Rollins the time to stand out and celebrate his moment. That could be a potential reason why Reigns kept himself away.#1. CM Punk is Reigns' future WWE opponentUpon his return to Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns told Punk that he returned to help his brother Jey Uso, not him. The OTC and The Best in the World are bound to clash again at some point in their career.Therefore, Reigns helping Punk at WWE SummerSlam 2025 would have derailed the potential of a superbout in the future. This could also be considered as a reason why the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion didn't save The Second City Saint at SummerSlam 2025.