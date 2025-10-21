3 Reasons why Roman Reigns didn't return on WWE Monday Night RAW for Battle Royal

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE since losing the match to Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel PLE on October 11, 2025. He squared off against the 330-pound monster in an Australian Street Fight match, but ended up losing the contest because of The Usos.

Although he wasn't injured during the match, he had walked away after giving an earful to his cousins. There were expectations that WWE could bring him back in the light of Seth Rollins vacating his World Heavyweight Championship due to injury.

The Big Dog was expected to show up during tonight's Battle Royal match, which determined CM Punk's opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event (SNME) on November 1, 2025. However, he was nowhere to be seen.

In this listicle, we shall discuss a few reasons why The OTC1 didn't show up on Monday Night RAW.

#3 WWE to book his return at SNME to cost Jey Uso his World Heavyweight Championship

The creative team could bring Roman Reigns back at SNME next month to sabotage Jey Uso's championship match. Since Jey Uso had cost Roman Reigns his match against Bronson Reed, by mistakenly spearing him through a table, The Big Dog can exact revenge on Jey by hitting him where it would hurt The Yeet Master the most.

He had told the Usos at Crown Jewel that he loved them, but he didn't want to see them until Christmas. At SNME, he can surprise Jey by costing him the match. The Yeet Master is already exhibiting heel traits these days, and Reigns' interference in the match against Punk won't certainly turn OTC1 into a heel. It would be just two cousins standing in each other's way.

#2 WWE wants him to return just before Survivor Series: WarGames

Another possible reason why Roman Reigns didn't show up on Monday Night RAW tonight could be because the company wants him to return just before the Survivor Series: WarGames event, next month, on November 29, 2025.

The Big Dog can unite The Usos and possibly get CM Punk to join him to clash against The Vision at Survivor Series. As for Paul Heyman's group, Brock Lesnar and Austin Theory are expected to join the heel faction soon. So, looking at the bigger picture, the creative team might have decided not to involve Reigns in the World Heavyweight title picture.

#1 WWE preparing for Roman Reigns vs John Cena at SNME

WWE could also be planning John Cena's last match against Roman Reigns at SNME on December 13, 2025, at the Capital One Arena in Washington. This could be one possible reason why the company doesn't want the Tribal Chief to get involved in the World Heavyweight Championship.

Moreover, Roman Reigns is not expected to win any WWE title in the near foreseeable future. He no longer competes as a full-time wrestler and is mostly available for big PLE events. Therefore, there was no reason to get him to return at Battle Royal and then go for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Winning the championship would have required Reigns' full-time availability for all the episodes of RAW, which, at the moment, is out of question for Reigns. The company probably has plans to use Roman Reigns for special appearances and big matches only.

