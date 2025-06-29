3 Reasons Roman Reigns didn't return at WWE Night of Champions to stop Seth Rollins

WWE Night of Champions 2025 has ended, and fans are still waiting for Roman Reigns' return. In the main event showdown between John Cena and CM Punk, there were loud chants for The Original Tribal Chief, but Reigns didn't make his presence felt, which surprised many viewers.

Ad

Seth Rollins attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and was almost on the verge of a successful cash-in before Cena stole the win. Amid all this, fans expected Reigns to show up and take down the heels. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the former Undisputed WWE Champion didn't return at the Saudi Arabia show to stop The Visionary.

#3. The event was in Saudi Arabia

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Over the years, massive returns have rarely taken place at WWE's shows in Saudi Arabia. It becomes hard for the company to keep a star's comeback a secret during international tours. This could be one of the reasons why the Stamford-based promotion may have preferred not to have the OTC make his return at Night of Champions.

If the premium live event had been held in the USA, Roman Reigns might have returned to stop Rollins.

Ad

#2. Roman Reigns' return might return at SummerSlam 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

SummerSlam 2025 is the next major premium live event of the Stamford-based promotion. A few days ago, reports emerged that The Head of the Table was nearing his comeback. The company could be planning to book his comeback for The Biggest Party of the Summer to grab fans' attention.

SummerSlam is a massive stage, and the OTC's potential return at the event could have a huge impact. This could be why Reigns didn't return at Night of Champions in Riyadh.

Ad

#1. There was already much chaos in the main event match

Expand Tweet

Ad

CM Punk vs. John Cena was chaotic due to multiple interferences and distractions. It all started when Seth Rollins appeared with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman. Later, Penta and Sami Zayn joined the fight to tackle The Visionary's heel group. Amid all the drama, Reigns' return might not have received the desired reaction, especially when the next significant show is SummerSlam.

Punk and Cena's showdown had a great finish, and The Franchise Player was able to outsmart Rollins to emerge as the winner. This could be why Roman Reigns didn't return at the recently concluded premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!