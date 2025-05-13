3 Reasons why Roman Reigns should return at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

Roman Reigns has been surprisingly absent from WWE shows since the April 21 edition of Monday Night RAW. He was assaulted by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the red brand, and since then, the Big Dog hasn't been seen. At the moment, it's not clear what plans the WWE creative team has for The Tribal Chief.

Ad

Meanwhile, CM Punk has continued his saga with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. On tonight's edition of RAW, Punk launched a verbal attack on Rollins and the Wiseman, calling them out. Breakker brawled with Punk. The fans expected Reigns to come out for Punk. However, it was Sami Zayn and Jey Uso who came out.

Punk and Zayn will lock horns with The Visionary and Breakker at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. This necessitates the return of the Big Dog at the mega event.

Ad

Trending

This listicle will enumerate three reasons why Roman Reigns should return at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

#3 To set up for his feud against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

The Big Dog needs to return to set up his match with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2025. The Visionary has outsmarted Reigns again by getting his Wiseman away from him.

For Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman meant everything. The Wiseman had breathed new life into the career of the OTC in WWE since 2020.

Ad

Ad

However, Seth Rollins took it all away. Roman Reigns should return to confront both Heyman and Visionary. At SNME, The Wiseman is expected to come up with something dirty once again. That's when Reigns should return and start his retribution against Seth Rollins and Heyman, ultimately feuding with them at SummerSlam.

#2 To back up Punk and Sami Zayn against Breakker, Rollins, and Heyman

CM Punk and Sami Zayn will need a backup at SNME. Seth Rollins might come out with another superstar like Drew McIntyre or Logan Paul as the third member of his alliance.

Ad

Since Jey Uso has already been injured and taken out by Bron Breakker on tonight's episode of RAW, Reigns must turn out at SNME to stand by Punk and Zayn.

#1 Roman Reigns must return to take revenge on Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns has a much larger issue to settle with Paul Heyman than with Seth Rollins. He has a decade-old rivalry with the Visionary, and it's hidden from none. Both of them have squared off against each other multiple times. It's Paul Heyman whom Reigns would want to teach a lesson.

Ad

The Wiseman turned on him at the biggest stage of WWE. First, Paul humiliated the OTC by coming out with CM Punk at WrestleMania 41, and then pulled the biggest shocker of the night by giving Reigns a low-blow. Therefore, Roman Reigns must return to confront his former Wiseman at Saturday Night's Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More